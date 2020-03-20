🔥Isle of Man: Police arrest man over 'breaking coronavirus self-isolation rules'🔥

A man has been arrested over allegedly breaking self-isolation rules imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus on the Isle of Man.

He is believed to be the first Brit detained for such a reason.

A post from the Isle of Man Constabulary’s central neighbourhood policing team said the arrest was for allegedly “failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self isolate”

"Please follow the guidance issued by the Government and think about the safety of the community. This is an ever evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe," it added.

A follow up post from the force said the man will be held “in a specially cleaned area of custody designated for those who should be self isolating”.

The Isle of Man announced its first confirmed coronavirus case today.

