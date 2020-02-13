🔥Is Valentine's Day the best time to find a date? It depends on the dating app…🔥

Ah Valentine’s Day, the globally celebrated day smug couples display their love on Instagram while the rest of us overuse the vomit emoji in our WhatsApp groups chats.

But who really loves Valentine’s Day? Dating apps. According to research by App Annie, consumers spent over $2.2 billion (£1.7 billion) on dating apps in 2019 – over twice as much as they did in 2017 – which is pretty impressive given most of them are free to download.

If you’re looking for love, or a date, on a dating app, is February 14 a good day to hit download and swipe?

We asked some of the biggest dating apps in the world how online activity changes in the run up to the big day.

Badoo

Badoo is one of the biggest dating apps in the world, with over 400 million users worldwide. Given all that choice, you’d expect it to be a good place to find a date for February 14.

However, Badoo says it has seen singles drop the app in the run-up to Valentine’s Day. In a study, the app found that 46 per cent of Brits will be avoiding Badoo and similar platforms on February 14, with 26 per cent of respondents saying it would be awkward.

Natasha Briefel, UK marketing director of Badoo, said: “Valentine’s Day used to be about sending anonymous cards to your crush, confessing your romantic feelings for them – but over time, the day has become more about couples celebrating their relationships, which in turn has led to many singles feeling the pressure to have a potential date lined up.

“Date when it feels good for you and more importantly, enjoy the process, wherever it takes you.”

If you were betting on Badoo for a date this Valentine’s Day, you may have left it a bit late.

Hinge

With Badoo out, it’s time to turn to other popular dating apps, like Hinge. Founded by Justin McLeod, the app’s mission is to get people offline and dating IRL as soon as possible, and it seems to be doing well: it’s the fifth most-downloaded dating app in the UK.

You can also have more success on Hinge when it comes to finding a date for this week. The night of Valentine’s Day sees 35 per cent more dates arranged than comparable days. And if you do manage to score a hinge date on February 14, it could be a winner: three out of four Hinge users report wanting to go on a second date on average. Those sound like good odds.

Hinge encourages users to start conversations with questions and prompts (Hinge)

Tinder

Tinder almost needs no introduction aside from the fact it is the most popular dating app in the world in terms of global consumer spend, according to App Annie.

It seems to be the one app to stay on over Valentine’s Day if you’re looking for a date – last year downloads increased 10 per cent globally on February 14 compared to the week before, with a 26 per cent increased alone in the UK.

It also pays to keep swiping the day after. February 15 is often known as Single’s Awareness Day and last year, there was a 14 per cent increase in downloads in the UK. There was also a six per cent increase in matches and a five per cent increase in conversations, as Tinder users were eager to start chatting.

What does your dating app of choice say about you?

In your quest for love, you might want to think about the app you’re downloading and what it says about you. Marketing tech company 4C Insights matched the most popular dating apps with the brands they are most likely to engage with.

Bumble users are more likely to engage with Netflix, on Hinge it’s the high street brand New Look, Badoo users are into Red Bull and for Tinder, it’s women’s magazine Cosmopolitan.

That should give you an insight into how to strike up a conversation with a match on your preferred app.

Happy swiping.

