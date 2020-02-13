🔥Is this the most fashionable house in the UK?🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, founders of the label Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, first discovered their country escape on the Suffolk Coast in 2013, it was so overgrown that only the top of the thatched roof was visible and they had to trudge to a neighbouring field to view the one-acre garden.

It was almost entirely covered in brambles, aged shrubs and briars. ‘The locals called it the witch’s house. It was like something from The Secret Garden,’ says Bregazzi of what was then a dour grey cottage. As such it chimed perfectly with the pair’s romantic sensibilities: their label has always been infused with Victoriana and a sense of hand-me-down charm.

They had originally bought a bolthole in Eastbridge, a village just a few miles up the coast, but once they had their daughters Fauve, 10, and Blythe, seven, they hankered for more space. They were also spending more time in Walberswick, the picture-postcard village famed for its starry second-home owners who include film director Paul Greengrass, actors Dan Stevens and David Morrissey and telly execs such as Peter Fincham. It’s the kind of sleepy village where Uma Thurman pops into the local deli and Ed Sheeran drinks in the pub.

But it was the sandy beaches and that fairy-tale cottage that drew the couple here. Spinners was built in the 1940s but designed to look much older. Once they’d cleared the exterior they painted it a shade called Nancy’s Blushes, a pretty pink that is typical of the area’s colour-washed houses dating from the 14th century. Miraculously, despite the overgrowth, the inside was in great shape so they were able to keep the original mid-century timber floors, moulded doors and winding staircase.

Thornton and Bregazzi’s approach with everything else is very much recycled and repurposed and, wherever possible, locally sourced. ‘We tried to keep as much as we could because we love the feeling of it,’ explains Thornton. ‘But also the whole point of this house was that we can come and chill out, so we don’t want there to be anything precious. We like it a bit rough around the edges: we are in and out in wellies all the time.’

The only radical reinvention is in the light and airy kitchen diner. Here they’ve knocked a series of four pocket rooms into one with a beautiful, locally made Shaker kitchen with a new Esse range and a wall of windows and doors facing the garden, which is filled with fruit trees and a wildflower meadow in summer. The original kitchen sink and worktops were then repurposed to create a little utility room.

In the living room the original hearth is topped with floral still-life paintings by Brenda Sakoui along with a mezzotint that was rescued from the garage. Characterful old travelling trunks and 1940s oil drums were also salvaged from the garage and are now used as coffee tables. All the original fittings were removed from the old Crittall windows and reused on new frames. Persian rugs and a beautiful mother of pearl inlaid chair were bought from a family friend back on the Isle of Man where the pair grew up.

Much of the furniture here has been sourced locally; a sideboard and chaise came from antiques dealer Hein Bonger (who also made the kitchen table) while antique armchairs are recovered using local upholsterers. Other pieces have been found at antiques centres at Yoxford, Marlesford and at Snape Maltings where Bregazzi hunts for vintage cutlery. ‘I always seem to find something wherever we go — just things that catch your eye,’ she says. ‘And we’ve always been prone to looking in the odd skip, too.’

The duo’s own prints feature almost everywhere: floral silk eiderdowns from the Home collection they launched in 2017 are strewn over sofas and prints from previous collections are made into simple curtains. Nowhere is this more impactful than in the bedrooms, which all have stunning views over the coast; the girls share an adorable bedroom painted in Farrow & Ball’s Middleton Pink and their metal beds are topped with a mix of Preen floral and antique eiderdowns. In the couple’s own bedroom an antique bed gets a similar treatment. The only contemporary indulgence is a stunning Marie Galante travelling vanity trunk bought from The Conran Shop. One wall is covered with an enormous gilt framed mirror bought on Golborne Road for Preen’s original Portobello Green shop that opened in 1996. This is where the pair cut their teeth whipping up clothes in the back to sell at the weekends; Kate Moss would come and buy up their drainpipe trousers.

‘From the word go it was always about making sure that we had things people wanted to buy,’ says Thornton, who first met Bregazzi on an art foundation course when they were teenagers (they finally got married in the village church in Walberswick a couple of years ago).

It’s that customer-focused rigour that has won them countless high-profile fans, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna to Saoirse Ronan and Alexa Chung. But critically, as they celebrate 25 years of their brand next year, they continue to be self-funded, which has allowed them to do exactly what they want.

It’s clearly intense, working so closely together and raising a young family, too. But their seaside escape is the tonic to all of that. ‘If we’ve had an exhausting week, we drive up absolutely shattered and wake up on Saturday morning and walk down to the beach. As soon as you see the sea it refreshes you,’ adds Thornton. ‘Having a house like this has been our saviour.’