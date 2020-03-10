🔥Is this the brand new classic gemstone?🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

This week socialite Cressida Bonas announced her engagement to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley, and showed off her unique (and incredibly bling) gemstone on Instagram.

The creation features a big centre diamond surrounded by way of a halo of rubies and another of smaller diamonds within an octagonal shape developed by Shoreditch-based designer Bear Brooksbank.

Bonas’ ring designer, Brooksbank, who’s the cousin of Princess Eugenie’s husband James, described it as a undertake a “target ring” to The Telegraph, a method which became popular in the creative art deco era.

Bonas and her beau aren’t alone in shunning more traditional diamond cuts and, these full days, more unusual throwback designs have already been showing up on Instagram.

Earlier this season Instyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown shared her statement art deco gemstone created by Australian jeweller Stefano Canturi on the ‘gram (below).

So is this the new classic?

We asked Kate Baxter, jewellery designer and founder of online ring concierge The Cut London, who says she actually is definitely observing a move from tradition.

“The trend for customisation and personalisation continues to be going strong, with bespoke engagement rings the easiest method to accomplish that,” she says. “People want exceptional design then one unique, making their ring a genuine one-off.”

“They’re convenient rejecting traditional styles and so are choosing more unusual designs and gemstones in a bid to generate something unconventional.”

Having spent the last eight years trawling through designers’ collections to curate an edit of the “most exceptional and inspirational rings for modern lovers”, she knows an ordinary thing or two about bespoke jewels.

Here she shares the shapes, styles and colours to know in 2019.

Target style and ‘modern vintage’

Hattie Rickards Anna Sapphire & BAND

“The ‘target’ style ring is now popular alongside a ‘modern vintage’ trend, where traditional silhouettes receive today’s update through the use of various kinds of gemstones to the original style,” says Kate Baxter. “For instance, this Hattie Rickards ring (above) has clean, closed settings to provide a modern feel whilst being traditional however you like.”

“Which Flora Bhattachary ring (below) is really a traditional ‘halo’ style, but uses a unique pink morganite centre stone, that is rarely useful for engagement rings, and provides it a brand new, easy-to-wear feel,” she adds.

Flora Bhattachary Aditi Morganite Zodiac ring £1,980

A trilogy with a millennial twist

Meanwhile, Baxter says, “Meghan Markle’s three-stone ring is quite traditional and contains definitely been an influence within the marketplace, but I see millennials specifically get this to style their very own with the addition of interesting and less common stones.

“For instance most of the clients I help desire to keep to a reasonably traditional silhouette, like a trilogy ring but use unusual gemstones to help keep it feeling fresh and modern, such as this Rachel Boston trilogy ring with pepper and salt diamonds below.”

Rachel Boston Trilogy ring with pepper and salt diamonds

Cool minimalism with a splash of colour

Should you choose want to adhere to a solitaire design, it is possible to jazz it up with a coloured stone, Baxter highlights.

“For the fans of cool minimalism, another trend is by using one just, beautiful and unusual stone for a modern solitaire, such as this Shimell & Madden ring utilizing a peach coloured sapphire.”

Shimell & Madden ring with peach sapphire

“Which blue topaz gemstone, by exactly the same designer (below).”

Shimell & Madden ring with blue topaz

From the box

“Generally, people’s taste will be a lot braver, bolder and less thinking about convention,” Baxter continues. “At another end of the spectrum I’ve helped people commission totally ‘out of the box’ rings like the ones below (both by Hattie Rickards)

Hattie Rickards Aquamarine ring

Which.

Hattie Rickards Sally ring

Catch Kate Baxter giving talks and consultations at Goldsmith’s Fair in London on September 28 and October 3 goldsmithsfair.co.uk