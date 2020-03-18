🔥Is the cost of renting a home about to go down?🔥

The new law banning letting fees for tenants in England is about to come into force, bringing with it changes to what renters can be charged for during their tenancy.

The changes – which were first announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond more than two years ago – include a cap on security deposits and an end to upfront costs such as administrative fees and costs for credit checks. These are now on the verge of becoming law.

As the bill awaits Royal Ascent, here’s everything you need to know about the new law.

What is the Tenant Fees Bill?

The bill is intended to reduce the number of costs tenants face when renting a property in the private sector. It will overhaul fees presented both at the start of and throughout their tenancy.

It will ban certain fees paid by tenants to landlords and letting agents and cap tenancy deposits, with the aim to save renters hundreds of pounds.

What fees are being scrapped?

According to Government analysis, renters pay an average of between £200 and £300 in letting fees during each tenancy. But now, any admin fees traditionally charged by landlords and letting agents — which can include anything from credit check fees to tenancy renewal feels or referencing fees — will be banned.

The bill also caps the amount of money a landlord or agent can request for security deposits from six weeks down to five weeks’ worth of rent.

The only exception to this rule is for high end properties, where the rent is more than £50,000 a year. The cap on these deposits will remain at six weeks.

So who picks up the cost?

Landlords will now need to meet the costs that were traditionally passed onto the tenant, although landlord lobbying groups have warned that this extra cost may be passed on in higher rents.

The only costs tenants will now be liable for is their rent, any refundable deposits, utility bills and council tax, specific default charges such as losing a key, and changing or ending a tenancy early when it has been requested by the tenant.

Are default fees banned?

In a word: no. But they will be drastically changed.

Default fees tend to be written into a contract to recover costs made to a landlord due to the actions of a tenant.

There are plenty of horror stories of these fees being used to overcharge renters to replace cheap items, or create apparently arbitrary costs.

Housing charity Shelter claimed one tenant told the organisation they had been charged £45 to replace a dustpan and brush, while another said they had been forced to pay £200 to check out of their property.

The bill cracks down on the potential exploitation of default fees, and means this charge can only be made to the tenant in two cases: to cover the cost of a new key where the original has been lost, and for rent that is more than 14 days late.

What does the bill mean for tenants?

Citizens Advice chief executive Gillian Guy called the bill a “landmark moment” for the millions of people renting through the private market.

“For too long families and other renters have had to hand over hundreds of pounds of unfair and uncompetitive letting fees every time they moved home.

“We look forward to working with the Government to do even more to strengthen the hand of the growing number of renters in a market where they have little bargaining power.”

When will the changes come into force?

The bill has been through Parliament and MPs have approved a number of amendments made in the House of Lords, leaving it one stage away from passing into law. The law is expected to come into force on June 1, 2019.

Is there any Government guidance for the new law?

The Government has said it will publish guidance for tenants, landlords and letting agents to explain how they will be affected by the new law. This is expected to be published in the spring.

Additional reporting by PA