🔥Is Ozark coming back for season 4?🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix Will Netflix renew Ozark starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner for season 4? Netflix should announce the renewal in April 2020.Ozark season 3 just premiered on Netflix! Fans around the world have waited more than 18 months to start watching the new season, and that’s definitely happening this weekend.After fans finish season 3, and maybe even a little bit before, they’ll be wondering if and when Ozark season 4 is happening. For now, let’s deal with that “if.”Netflix has not renewed Ozark for season 4 yet. That’s not uncommon at this point in the process, though. Netflix usually waits at least a month before they announce if a series is coming back for another season. The streaming network usually waits about 30 days to gather viewership numbers and collect other numbers to make a decision about the new season.If Ozark is coming back for season 4, we’ll likely find out in about a month, at the beginning of April or early May.There’s no doubt that the Netflix original series coming back for season 4, though. This is one of Netflix’s best shows. It just won two Emmys in significant categories, directing and acting with Jason Bateman and Julia Garner. The series is one that critics love. That’s a huge part of the equation.This is also one of Netflix’s most popular shows. I’m guessing it’ll be one of the biggest shows of the year when it’s all over. Netflix is not in the business to cancel popular shows with a lot of story left to be told, and that’s where Ozark is after season 3.There’s still so much story to tell. It’s going to be a long wait until we see season 4, most likely, but Ozark is returning. I don’t think Netflix could cancel this show, honestly.We’ll be sure to let you know more about Ozark season 4 and its renewal when that’s announced. Based on how popular the show is, we could see that renewal any day, although it’ll probably be about one month from the release date.Stay tuned for more news about Ozark season 4!