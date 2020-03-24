🔥Is Noel Gallagher asking for too much for his Little Venice oasis?🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
is-noel-gallagher-asking-for-too-much-for-his-little-venice-oasis?

Noel Gallagher is struggling to find a buyer for his five-bedroom house. 

The stucco-fronted period property in one of the prettiest streets in Little Venice, west London, has been on the market for £11.5 million since last year.

The decor is surprisingly safe, but there’s a conservatory, a private terrace and Juliet balconies. There is also a state-of-the-art gym in the basement and a self-contained mews house at the back. 

The High Flying Birds frontman bought the semi-detached house next to Regent’s Canal for £8 million in 2010.

Despite being keen to sell, the former Oasis star, married to publicist Sara MacDonald, is not under pressure to drop the asking price.

The opulent sitting room features a statement chandelier

The conservatory leads to a self-contained mews house at the back of the property

Take a tour of fabulous A-list homes…

You May Also Like

football-manager-2020-extend-free-play-offer-during-coronavirus-lockdown

🔥Football Manager 2020 extend free play offer during coronavirus lockdown🔥

rivertown,-woodland-malls-closed-amid-stay-at-home-order

Rivertown, Woodland malls closed amid stay-at-home order

lincoln-center-theater-postpones-broadway’s-‘flying-over-sunset’-until-fall

Lincoln Center Theater Postpones Broadway’s ‘Flying Over Sunset’ Until Fall

chicago-police-union-president-‘not-happy’-with-covid-19-protection-for-officers

Chicago police union president ‘not happy’ with COVID-19 protection for officers

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *