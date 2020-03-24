🔥Is Noel Gallagher asking for too much for his Little Venice oasis?🔥

Noel Gallagher is struggling to find a buyer for his five-bedroom house.

The stucco-fronted period property in one of the prettiest streets in Little Venice, west London, has been on the market for £11.5 million since last year.

The decor is surprisingly safe, but there’s a conservatory, a private terrace and Juliet balconies. There is also a state-of-the-art gym in the basement and a self-contained mews house at the back.

The High Flying Birds frontman bought the semi-detached house next to Regent’s Canal for £8 million in 2010.

Despite being keen to sell, the former Oasis star, married to publicist Sara MacDonald, is not under pressure to drop the asking price.

The opulent sitting room features a statement chandelier

The conservatory leads to a self-contained mews house at the back of the property

Take a tour of fabulous A-list homes…