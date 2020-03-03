🔥Is my neighbour allowed to let his flat to noisy students?🔥

Our lease says flats should only be used for private or professional residence so can we get these students out?

Question: Our neighbour is letting his flat to students who are causing considerable annoyance. Our leases state the flats should only be used for private or professional residence. Does this preclude letting to students?

Answer: It is unlikely that renting to students would constitute a breach. While they may be causing annoyance, they are still likely to be occupying the flat as a private residence, provided it’s not a short-term let.

If your aim is to challenge the letting to these students in particular, a further point to check in the lease is the underletting provisions and whether your neighbour is permitted to sublet their flat without first obtaining consent from the landlord.

Where consent is required, your neighbour may be in breach and you may be able to take enforcement action — at your cost.

There may also be a restriction preventing the tenant from causing a nuisance to other occupiers of the building.

This is also something you may be able to request your landlord enforces.

In practice such issues can usually be resolved by talking to the occupiers of the neighbouring flat, notifying them of the annoyance they are causing and requesting that they cease such behaviour.

Piers King is a solicitor in the property department of Streathers Solicitors LLP.