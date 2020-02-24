🔥Is Jurassic World 3 Bringing Back Another Original Cast Member?🔥

The Jurassic Park franchise is an iconic piece of American filmmaking, which has never been truly far from theaters. Colin Trevorrow kickstarted the property back up with Jurassic World, which has grown into a bonafide trilogy. Jurassic World 3 will end the three movie narrative, and also deeply connect to the original movie as the trio of leading actors are reprising their roles in the highly anticipated blockbuster. And now it looks like more OG actors might be appearing in the next movie.

Joining the starring adult stars in Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park were a pair of child actors who were in the terrifying misadventure in the park. Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello played Lex and Tim Murphy, John Hammond’s grandchildren who barely make it out of the movie alive. Now it looks like Joseph Mazzello might be teasing his return to the franchise via Jurassic World 3 on social media. Check it out below.

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang?— Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020

Well, that’s certainly intriguing. Colin Trevorrow and company are gearing up to finally begin production on Jurassic World 3, and the director has been assembling a massive cast of familiar faces. So could that also include Joseph Mazzello’s Tim. Only time will tell.

Joseph Mazzello shared his cryptic message on his personal Twitter page, which the former child actor uses to directly communicate with his fans. Mazzello has been steadily working as an actor since appearing in Jurassic World, including a recent role in the Oscar winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. But he hasn’t been especially involved in the Jurassic franchise over the years. He had a brief cameo in The Lost World, but the character Tim hasn’t been referenced or seen since.

The cast for Jurassic World 3 has been steadily building over the past few months, helping to build up anticipation with each new post. The generations of fans were thrilled to see the original trio of heroes returning, with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprising their roles in the process. Since then all sorts of returning characters have been confirmed, including newcomers who made their debut in the last two Jurassic World movies. But does that mean Tim and Lex will appear as well?

Rumors about Joseph Mazzello’s return to the Jurassic Park franchise should only be exacerbated by Chris Pratt’s recent interviews on the subject. While promoting his new animated movie Onward, Pratt teased that the movie will “bring everybody back”, even comparing it to Avengers: Endgame. Check out his comments below.

Clearly Colin Trevorrow is filling Jurassic World 3 with familiar faces, but there’s also a clear logic to these choice. The Fallen Kingdom ended with Maisie Lockwood freeing the dinosaurs, allowing them to be free in the world. Chaos is sure to ensue, as teased with the short film Battle at Big Rock. As such, those who have prior experience with the dinos might be major resources now that we’re all living in Jurassic World.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Joseph Mazzello’s Tim is confirmed for Jurassic World 3, but smart money says he’ll end up popping up sometime throughout the movie’s runtime. Although it’s unclear how heavily the original cast will factor into the events of the upcoming threequel.

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.