🔥Is Jennifer Aniston selling LA home where she married Justin Theroux?🔥

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are reportedly set to list their luxurious Bel Air home for sale following the breakdown of their marriage.

The former Hollywood couple married in a secret ceremony at the sprawling LA property in August 2015, having dated for four years.

According to Aniston’s interior designer Stephen Shadley, the pair chose and designed the property “as a couple” after purchasing it in 2011.

A total renovation followed, incorporating Aniston’s calm, “zen sensibilites” and Theroux’s contemporary style choices that were “reflective of his New York lifestyle”.

Zen meets NYC cool: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s stunning home is a mesh of their different interiors styles (Architectural Digest)

US Weekly reports the home, which featured in the March 2018 issue of Architectural Digest, will be for sale privately then listed on the open market if it fails to sell.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Aniston said: “There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take.”

“I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

Showcasing an eclectic decor, the home has a muted palette with subtle variations and statement design pieces.

Hand-painted wallpaper and modern art, collected by the couple over the course of their relationship, provides splashes of colour.

The actress has previously shared pictures of her life in LA on the Smartwater Instagram account, with whom Aniston has a commercial partnership.

In the pictures, Aniston is seen relaxing at home and walking her dogs outside.

The couple, who were not photographed together for the interview when it took place in December, released a joint statement announcing their split on Thursday, saying that it “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year”.

