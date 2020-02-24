Is it standard for all new homes to come with a warranty?

Shutterstock / Pormezz

Question: My wife and I bought a new-build flat three years ago. In the last six months we have noticed some major cracks developing in one wall. I contacted the solicitor who acted for us to ask for a copy of the warranty or guarantee from the developer but he says there wasn’t one.

I was under the impression a warranty was standard?

Answer: While a developer is not legally required to provide a new home warranty, the vast majority of lenders insist on warranty cover.

Therefore, most developers will have a warranty agreement in place so as not to put off anyone buying with a mortgage.

It would be unusual for there to be no warranty in place and I suggest you ask your solicitor to send you copies of all the documentation they hold on file so as to be sure there is nothing there.

If this yields no results, I suggest contacting the developer directly to ask whether there is a warranty and, if so, who this is with.

Even where there is a warranty in place, you may find it difficult to make a successful claim as they include a number of exclusions and financial limits.

In addition, the cover will vary depending on what point in the warranty period the damage has occurred.

In any case, you should contact your landlord to notify them of the damage as they should be responsible for arranging maintainance of the main structural walls.