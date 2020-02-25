🔥Is it safe to travel to Tenerife? Latest advice for Spain amidst coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Tenerife is one the latest areas to be affected by coronavirus, as over 1,000 guests of the 4-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel are on lockdown.

On Tuesday, February 25, a hotel in the south of the Spanish island was placed into quarantine after an Italian doctor who was staying at the resort tested positive for Covid-19.

Health authorities in the Canary Islands have confirmed the case. The Italian national visiting the region is thought to be from Lombardy and holidaying with his wife.

Here is the latest travel information for Spain and Tenerife, amidst the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

(AP)

Is it safe to travel to Tenerife?

At this time, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) have yet to provide official travel safety guidelines for those visiting the region.

For those currently in Tenerife with questions and concerns, a helpline has been set up to offer immediate advice. You can call it on (+34) 900 112 061.

In accordance with advice issued by regional and Spanish government authorities, the four-star Costa Adeje Palace hotel has been placed in quarantine, following reports a guest has tested positive for coronavirus.

Holiday package firms like TUI and Jet2holidays are currently operating as normal, with their flying programme remaining unchanged.

In an official statement to PA, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We are aware of reports that a non-Jet2holidays customer staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Under the advice of the regional and the Spanish government authorities, the hotel has been placed under quarantine.

“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

“In line with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, our flying programme remains unchanged.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Tui UK said: “We’re aware of a reported case of Covid-19 at the H10 Palace Hotel in Costa Adeje, Tenerife.

“All guests have been asked to remain in their rooms and are being looked after by the hotel.

“Our holiday programme to Tenerife continue to operate as planned for all other hotels.

“We will provide a further update as soon as we have more information.”

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, shortness of breath and having a high temperature.

Those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly or those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are more likely to suffer with these symptoms.

What measures and precautions should be taken?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has issued an urgent appeal for the public to follow new self-isolation advice if returning from northern Italy, Iran and parts of South Korea.

In an official statement, he urged: “Every single person can do something to try to help this country avoid this virus becoming big and that is to wash your hands. If you sneeze to make sure you cover it up, catch it, kill it and bin it,” he stressed before updating the Cabinet on the crisis.

He dismissed calls for a ban on flights from countries hardest hit by Covid-19, describing such restrictions as a “Maginot Line”, referring to the huge French fortifications which failed to stop the German Second World War invasion.

Scientists believe swift quarantine action, rather than trying to rely on travel restrictions, are key to containing the virus.

The following precautions and steps should be taken to help avoid the spread of the disease:

– Carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then you must bin the tissue, wash your hands and/or use sanitiser gel.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use sanitiser if soap and water not available.

– Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

– Follow the advice for self-quarantine if you have arrived back from China or other specified countries.

Is there a treatment for coronavirus?

As the virus is relatively new, there is not specific treatment for it at this time. The treatment currently available simply aims to allieviate symptoms.