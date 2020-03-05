🔥Is it safe to travel to Switzerland? Latest coronavirus advice for travellers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Switzerland recorded its first death from coronavirus as the number of cases in the country surged to more than 100.

The 74-year-old woman in canton Vaud, western Swizerland died after being hospitalised, it was announced on Wednesday, March 5.

Daniel Koch, of the country’s health office, told a news conference: “The situation is serious and becoming more so, but there is no reason to panic.”

The Swiss government has categorised the situation in the country as “special”, under the terms of the Epidemics Act, and in a bid to halt the spread of the bug has banned all events with more than 1,000 people until at least March 15, 2020.

As a result of the ban, events such as the Geneva International Motor Show, and the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva have been cancelled.

While no special measures are planned for education institutions such as schools or care institutions, some local authorities have restricted access to them.

Here is the latest travel information for Switzerland, amid the ongoing outbreak of the bug.

Is it safe to travel to Switzerland?

There are no travel restrictions due to the coronavirus and the UK’s Foreign Office have not issued any advice to travellers.

However the Government did give advice to travellers in a statement, which read: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and in some other countries, including Switzerland. You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the cantonal authorities.”

Travellers and cross-border commuters are being given advice at borders and at airports on what to do if symptoms appear.

For those currently Switzerland with questions and concerns, a helpline has been set up to offer immediate advice. The number is +41 58 463 00 00.

If you need emergency medical assistance during your trip, dial 112 or 144 and ask for an ambulance

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, shortness of breath and having a high temperature.

Those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly or those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are more likely to suffer with these symptoms.

What precautions have officials said to take?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued an urgent appeal for the public to the self-isolation advice if returning from northern Italy, Iran and parts of South Korea.​

He said: “Every single person can do something to try to help this country avoid this virus becoming big and that is to wash your hands. If you sneeze to make sure you cover it up, catch it, kill it and bin it.”

He has, however, dismissed calls for a ban on flights from countries hit hardest by the virus.

Scientists believe swift quarantine action, rather than trying to rely on travel restrictions, are key to containing the virus.

Is there a treatment for coronavirus?

As the virus is relatively new, there is not specific treatment for it at this time. The treatment currently available simply aims to alleviate symptoms.