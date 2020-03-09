🔥Is it safe to travel to Italy? Latest Foreign Office advice as coronavirus outbreak spreads🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Italy is one of the worst-affected countries in the world amid the coronavirus outbreak, with more than a quarter of the country’s population being placed into quarantine in an attempt to contain the infection’s spread.

The death toll in Italy now stands at 366, while more than 7,000 people have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s Prime Minister, signed the decree which placed over 16 million on lockdown in the early hours of Sunday, which will last until April 3.

easyJet has since cancelled a number of flights to and from central and northern Italy as a result, as has British Airways.

For those with booked flights or already in Italy, here is the latest travel safety information from the Foreign Office.

A deserted San Marco square in Venice (AFP via Getty Images)

Is it safe to travel to Italy?

The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Italy at this time.

Regions such as Lombardy in the northern part of the country are among the areas with travel restrictions in place. Others include:

Alessandria

Asti

Modena

Novara

Padova

Parma

Pesaro e Urbino

Picaenza

Reggio Emilia

Rimini

Treviso

Venice

Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

Vercelli

The country’s financial hub of Milan is also on lockdown.

Museums and other attractions in the country have also been closed amidst the outbreak.

Vatican City has also reported cases of coronavirus, with museums including the Sistine Chapel being temporarily shut down.

Weddings in the region have also been suspended until April.

While restaurants in the country are expected to stay open, owners have been asked to keep diners 3ft away from each other.

What if you’re already in Italy?

The Italian transport ministry has stated that British nationals already in Italy are free to travel home.

However, if you have returned from Italy in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or display shortness of breath, you should avoid contact with others and stay indoors.

Do not go to your local GP. Instead, you should call the NHS 111 helpline to find out the next steps.

If you are in Italy currently and you believe you have symptoms, you can contact emergency services by dialling 112. You will be able to talk to English-speaking operators upon request.

You can visit the TravelHealthPro website for further details and advice.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Two foreign tourists talks to each other in an empty San Marco Square (Getty Images)

Symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

Those with coronavirus may also experience tiredness, aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose or diarrhoea.

People with underlying medical issues and ongoing health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer are more susceptible to the disease, as are elderly people.

What precautions should I take?

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the public are advised to do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly – especially when you arrive at work and home

When you cannot wash them with soap and water, use antibacterial hand sanitiser

Ensure you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve – NOT your hands – when coughing or sneezing

Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands immediately after

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose with unclean hands

Avoid contact with those who are unwell

There is currently no cure for coronavirus and antibiotics are ineffective. If you are showing symptoms, you should call 111 and you will be advised on what measures to follow next.