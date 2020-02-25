🔥Is it safe to travel to Italy? Latest Foreign Office advice after reported coronavirus cases🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Italian towns have been put on lockdown following a coronavirus outbreak which has seen reported cases surge throughout the country .

The total number of cases in Italy rose to more than 280 from 229, and Italian media reported Tuesday there had been seven deaths in the country from the coronavirus outbreak.

It means Italy is now the country in Europe worst affected by the outbreak, and has the third highest number of cases after China and South Korea.

Here is the latest Foreign Office advice on travelling to Italy during the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Is it safe to travel to Italy?

At the time of publishing, the Foreign Office hasn’t provided any official safety guidelines to people travelling to Italy, and currently does not advise against travel to the country.

However, travellers who have returned from quarantined areas of northern Italy since February 19 have been advised to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

They should also call NHS 111 to inform them of their recent travel itinerary.

People returning from parts of northern Italy not including the lockdown areas should also self-isolate if they develop symptoms. This is defined by a line above Pisa, Florence and Rimini, which includes Milan, Venice and Bologna.

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed the Italian government has introduced extraordinary measures “that allow regions to implement civil protection measures in response to coronavirus”.

Ten towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto have been isolated, while the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piemonte and Emilia Romagna have all “implemented measures which include the suspension of public or private events, the suspension of schools and higher education and the suspension on the opening of museums and cultural institutions for seven days”.

The Venice Carnival has also been closed down for the last two days.

Travellers already in the area have been advised to follow the instructions of local authorities.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The NHS says that main symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and having a high temperature.

Those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly or those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are more likely to suffer with these symptoms.

What precautions have official said to take?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued an urgent appeal for the public to the self-isolation advice if returning from northern Italy, Iran and parts of South Korea.

He said: “Every single person can do something to try to help this country avoid this virus becoming big and that is to wash your hands. If you sneeze to make sure you cover it up, catch it, kill it and bin it,” he stressed before updating the Cabinet on the crisis.

He has, however, dismissed calls for a ban on flights from countries hit hardest by the virus.

Scientists believe swift quarantine action, rather than trying to rely on travel restrictions, are key to containing the virus.