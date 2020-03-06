🔥Is it safe to travel to France? Latest Foreign Office advice as coronavirus outbreak spreads🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

France has become one of the worst-affected countries in Europe after Italy.

The hardest hit areas are Oise, Morbihan and Haute Savoie.

“France is now one of the main homes to the new virus in Europe, along with Italy and Germany,” French current affairs magazine Le Point said on March 3.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of face masks, and would distribute them to health professionals and French people infected with coronavirus.

The coronavirus death toll in France has reached at least seven, with more than 400 people confirmed infected.

Below the Standard looks at travel advice for France…

Is it safe to travel to France?

The Foreign Office has not told Brits not to travel to France, but advised following local guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in China and elsewhere, including France,” it said on its website.

“The French authorities are dealing with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Oise, Haute Savoie and Britanny. If you’re in these areas you should follow the advice of the local authorities (town hall or prefecture).”

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The main symptoms of COVID-19 are shortness of breath, a dry cough, fever, and fatigue. Less common symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose, and sneezing.

In the worst cases coronavirus can progress to pneumonia and multi-organ failure, and the virus can be fatal.

There have now been more than 100,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 3,800 deaths. The number of reported coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 1363.

What health measures should be taken to prevent the virus spreading?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged the public to self-isolate if returning from northern Italy, Iran and parts of South Korea.

He said in a statement: “Every single person can do something to try to help this country avoid this virus becoming big and that is to wash your hands. If you sneeze to make sure you cover it up, catch it, kill it and bin it,” he stressed before updating the Cabinet on the crisis.

Mr Hancock dismissed calls for a ban on flights to the UK from countries worst affected by coronavirus.

Scientists believe swift quarantine action, rather than trying to rely on travel restrictions, are key to containing the virus.

People waiting for the results of tests for coronavirus infection have been told to self-isolate rather than being admitted to hospital. Self-isolation lasts 14 days if you have been to one of the hardest-hit areas, even if you have no symptoms. Those in quarantine are told not to dispose of their rubbish until tests come back negative, and to make sure food and supplies are left outside their door so they avoid human contact.

To avoid spreading the disease, scientists advise regularly washing hands with soap and water or sanitiser, especially after using public transport. They also urge the public to carry tissues with them

Is there a treatment for coronavirus?

Coronavirus currently has no treatment. Antibiotics will not help cure it, as they do not work against viruses. Coronavirus symptoms can be treated, however, while your body fights the illness. Those infected must self-isolate until they have recovered.