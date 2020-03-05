🔥Is it safe to travel to Egypt? Latest Foreign Office advice amidst coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Egypt became the first country in Africa to record a case of the coronavirus when it confirmed an infection in February.

The country’s health ministry confirmed it informed the World Health Organisation, after the case was detected on February 14.

Its government said it had taken all necessary preventative measures such as placing the individual, who has not been identified, in quarantine.

On March 3, the Egyptian government slapped a ban on people from Qatar entering country, over fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

And as of March 5, there were three recorded cases of the bug in Egypt, including one in its capital Cairo, but no deaths.

Egypt became the first country in Africa to record a case of the coronavirus on February 1. Stock picture shows a street in the country’s capital Cairo (Getty Images)

One of the Egyptian citizens affected is an unidentified 44-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus after returning to the country from Serbia via France where they had a 12-hour stop off.

In a Tweet the World Health Organisation Egypt said the man went to the hospital for examination after “showing minor symptoms of the condition”.

Here is the latest travel information for Egypt, amidst the ongoing outbreak of the bug.

Is it safe to travel to Egypt?

There are no restrictions on travelling to Egypt because of the coronavirus.

At this time the Foreign Office has not provided official coronavirus related travel advice to those visiting the country.

However the Government has issued a warning that reads: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in China. The virus originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and in some other countries, including a case in Cairo, Egypt. You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities.”

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, shortness of breath and having a high temperature.

Those with weakened immune systems, like the elderly or those with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are more likely to suffer with these symptoms.

What precautions have officials said to take?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued an urgent appeal for the public to the self-isolation advice if returning from northern Italy, Iran and parts of South Korea.​

He said: “Every single person can do something to try to help this country avoid this virus becoming big and that is to wash your hands. If you sneeze to make sure you cover it up, catch it, kill it and bin it.”

He has, however, dismissed calls for a ban on flights from countries hit hardest by the virus.

Scientists believe swift quarantine action, rather than trying to rely on travel restrictions, are key to containing the virus.

Is there a treatment for coronavirus?

As the virus is relatively new, there is not specific treatment for it at this time. The treatment currently available simply aims to alleviate symptoms.