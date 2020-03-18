Is it enough? Missouri House OKs $40 million to fight coronavirus

“I am trying to do what I can to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the building,” said Casey Millburg, an attorney and budget analyst for the Missouri House Democratic Caucus, who tries to disinfect a microphone during debate over emergency funding for the coronavirus C0VID-19 outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, in the House of Representatives at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Millburg spent the day wiping down microphones after various legislators spoke. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Hoping to squelch the spread of the coronavirus, the Missouri House approved legislation Wednesday aimed at ramping up testing for the disease and providing more protective gear for health care providers.With most of the chamber’s 163 members sitting in their seats for much of the day’s session, the House voted to boost spending on the response by $40 million during the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.It includes up to $33 million in emergency federal funds and $7 million in funds freed up when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declared a statewide emergency.The amount is double what the state had projected needing at the beginning of the week.“There’s been a lot of thought and effort put into this number. Obviously this situation has changed day-by-day,” said Rep. Cody Smith, R-Neosho, who chairs the House Budget Committee. “We are in an urgent situation with coronavirus in Missouri.”The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting that 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 266 tests had been performed as of Wednesday morning.The state lab can run 1,600 tests a day, Parson said Tuesday. State officials are working with Washington University and the University of Missouri-Columbia so those university labs can run up to 1,000 tests a day when they are fully operational. Parson said the state has the capability to set up 500 additional testing sites across the state if it partners with the private sector. The goal is to move testing sites away from hospitals, he said.Money approved by the House also will pay for personal protective equipment for hospital staff, first responders and law enforcement officers who may encounter infected people. Democrats decried the amount of money as too little, but failed in their effort to more than triple the amount approved by the Republican-controlled chamber.“Why not give spending authority today that is significantly larger than what we’re talking about?” said Rep. Jon Carpenter, D-Kansas City, who failed to convince his GOP colleagues to support an amendment boosting response spending by $87 million.House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, also said the state isn’t doing as much to combat the virus as other states and nations.For example, the state could do more to provide financial relief to people who lose their jobs.“In my opinion, it’s better to overreact,” Quade said.And, rather than taking money from funds that pay for education and schools, Democrats said lawmakers could dip into money stashed away in special funds.“I think there is still a lot of cash in our state at this time,” said Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood.The proceedings in the House came a day after leaders of the GOP-controlled chamber jettisoned plans to approve next year’s budget amid concerns about falling income and sales tax revenue due to widespread layoffs and related business closures.Lawmakers, who go on spring break next week, expressed concern about being together on the House floor at a time when large gatherings have been banned.But, most agreed it was their constitutional and moral duty to provide dollars to fight the virus.“I am not operating out of fear,” said Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs.“I’m a little tired of the doomsday discussion here,” added Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau.The House and Senate are operating under a May 8 deadline to send a spending blueprint to Parson’s desk.Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, said he has not yet determined how much less the state will receive in tax revenue in the fiscal year beginning July 1.“I don’t have that yet,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “But I think most of agree there will be some impact.”In addition to a drop in tax revenue, Hegeman said there could be increased costs related to the fight against the coronavirus and its effects on Missourians, ranging from higher spending on social services and joblessness.“I think it’s yet to be seen though. My crystal ball is broken at this point,” Hegeman said.In the current fiscal year, daily revenue figures show the state has collected about $340 million more through Tuesday than it did last year, potentially giving the state some cushion for the current fiscal year. That could help Gov. Mike Parson avoid having to make cuts in spending for the time being.The emergency spending package was approved on a 147-3 vote after Smith made a series of last-minute adjustments to state spending. Among the decisions was to delay the purchase of a new helicopter for the Missouri Department of Conservation.For now, there is no timeline for the House to return to finish work on the overall budget for the year beginning July 1.But, lawmakers are advocating for increased spending on a variety of subjects.Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University, said lawmakers must earmark more money for mental health treatment for people who are affected by the global pandemic.“If this is as big as I think it will be, we have to have mental health services. That is one issue we need to consider,” Chappelle-Nadal said.Chappelle-Nadal voted “present” on the bill.The legislation is House Bill 2014.

