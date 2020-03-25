🔥Is indoor air pollution building up in your home? (And what can you do about it?)🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Between exhaust fumes, ground level smog and tobacco smoke, there are countless forms of outdoor pollution that can have a negative impact on our health.

And according to researchers at King’s College London, the Capital’s most beloved form of transport, the tube, can have up to 15 times more air pollution than that found at street level. Yikes.

So now that we’re no longer trudging the streets or ratting along the Northern Line during lockdown, you’d think that our bodies would be enjoying a welcome break from the city’s noxious fumes, right?

Wrong. It turns out that of the 10,000 litres of air we breathe every day, the indoor stuff can be up to five times worse, meaning that despite the tons of car fumes, soot and second hand smoke floating around London each day, our homes could be far more detrimental to our health.

Shocking, no? But if you think about it, the hairspray we use to set our coif, the bleach tasked with cleaning the loo, the gas emitted from the hob, and the dirt we tread in rarely has the opportunity to escape the confines of our homes – most of which don’t have air conditioning or filtration systems.

And those are just the obvious culprits. Apparently, we’re breathing in everything from the rubber worn-off our running trainers to cooking oils and tar, bacteria and mould.

These pollutants aren’t all of cut from the same cloth either. The British Lung foundation says that indoor pollutants are divided into two categories: particulate matter and gases. Particulate matter consists of tiny particles of dust and dirt that hover in the air, while the gasses include carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide – all getting trapped thanks to bad ventilation.

But don’t panic, you won’t have to go deo-free just yet. Other than opening the windows to let the pollution out, there is some evidence to suggest that a good quality air purifier can cut down the percentage of unwanted gasses and particulate matter in your home.

Though beware, not all air purifiers are made equal. Look for a HEPA filter, designed to take at least 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3 of a micron in diameter. A clean air delivery rate rating of 300 or more can be useful, but some brands claim it’s outdated. And make sure the device you’re buying is also large enough for the room you’re placing it in, if you buy a desk purifier to cater for a whole room, you won’t get good results.

If researching such spec makes you groan, no fear, meet the air purifiers we’re using in our isolation stations.

Designed to clean rooms of up to 120m2, the Vax Pure Air 300 Air Purifier, £279.96, promises the best value air quality for your money, working out as an investment of £2.33 per square metre.

Vax Pure Air 300 Air Purifier

The Philips AC3259/60 Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier, £370, monitors the level of pollutants in the air, automatically adjusting power on demand.

The Philips AC3259/60 Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier

The Dyson Pure Cool Me™ purifying desk fan, £299 , blasts the air in your immediate vicinity with top notch precision and – let’s face it – the most style.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me™ purifying desk fan