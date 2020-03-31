🔥Is Houseparty safe? How to delete your account from the app if you wish🔥

Houseparty has been the target of a ‘smear campaign online’, which alleged that downloading the app led to other app accounts being hacked.

Epic Games, which owns Houseparty, said there’s “no evidence” to back up these claims and is offering a reward of $1m (£810,750) for any evidence to confirm it was the victim of a commercial smear campaign.​

It all started on Monday when users began tweeting that downloading Houseparty locked them out of other apps like Spotify and Netflix.

Houseparty doesn’t access third-party apps in that manner, apart from asking to use contact lists on Facebook and Snapchat.

The company denies the claims, but if you’re still worried about it then here’s how to delete your account from the app.

Is Houseparty safe and is the app really hacking other accounts?

Houseparty is vehemently rebuking these claims, going as far as offering a $1m bounty on anyone who can prove to them they’ve been subjected to a smear campaign.

A spokeswoman for the app said: “We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts”.

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple.”

While it seems unlikely that Houseparty is trying to hack your other apps, the app does have a rather questionable privacy policy.

Some aspects of it have been highlighted in a recent Twitter thread, raising concerns about the more questionable clauses.​

Twitter user and ‘legal scholar’ Suzanne Vergnolle took a deep look at the policy and how Houseparty will use your private data.

We asked her to explain some of the issues around their privacy policy, and she said “There are only a few things that are odd and would require more analysis. For instance, the company is claiming ownership on everything you do on their services.”

This means that any activity you’re doing when you are connected to their platform can be processed and analysed by the company for its own benefits.

Essentially meaning that you and the ‘house party’ you’re entering into is full of recording microphones and cameras.

Ms Vergnolle also explains that Houseparty has an opt-out function, where you can request for the app to not collect your data. However, the privacy policy clearly indicates the company may continue to collect information regardless.

With any of these apps, it’s always important to check privacy policies and how your data will be used.

How can I delete my account from the app?

Thankfully the process is simple for iOS users, but you Andriod lot have to jump through a couple of hoops first.

On Apple devices, you first need to open the app and click on the smiley face in the upper corner of the screen.

Then you’ll want to click on the red gear (settings button) and go to privacy.

In the privacy tab, you’ll see a lock symbol next to it, tap that and select to delete your account and then enter in your password.

Et voila, you are free.

Android uses currently have to send an email requesting your account be deleted since you seemingly can’t do it in the app.

Your best bet is to email [email protected] and ask that everything you put on there, like pictures, username, email and number, all be removed from the app as well.

What other video messaging apps are available?

There are plenty, in fact, some might say there are too many.

From Google Hangout to FaceTime and Discord, there are many free apps out there which will allow you to video call your loved ones.

