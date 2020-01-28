🔥Is Fortnite shutting down and what is in the item shop today?🔥

Since its launch in July 2017, Fortnite has fast become one of the most popular video games of all time.

Globally, it’s one of the highest-earning games, banking $3 billion (£2.5 billion) in 2018 and an estimated $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion) in 2019 – according to Nielson’s SuperData.

Despite the year-on-year drop, its profits are nothing to be scorned at, especially considering how new it is on the market.

Alongside the fact it is free-to-play and allows cross-platform play, part of its success can be attributed to its constant evolution and option for users to customise the game and buy their own weapons, emotes and outfits.

So, what’s in the item shop today and are those rumours about it shutting down founded?

What is in the Fortnite item shop today?

Items can be purchased using V-bucks, which gamers can buy on the respective store for their console.

For 1,000 V-Bucks, you’ll be looking at splashing around £7.99.

Today, you can grab some Talons or Snowblades, both priced at v800. Alternatively, there’s the Inverted Blade (v500) or Quickstrike (v500).

For slightly more budget you can get an Oracle Axe (v1,200).

Or you can purchase the new Mellow Days Lobby Track (v200) if you’re looking to chill out.

Is Fortnite shutting down?

While there have been rumours about the popular game shutting down almost since it launched, there are no confirmed plans for it to end.

The rumours started to float around again today, after prank website, React2424, created a spoof post which was widely shared.

It read: ‘Due to reports we have determined that the epic games server team will not be able to pay off for the amount of players in the video game.The servers will reportedly be closing down for all players in February of 2020.More news on the report to be followed.’

Seemingly, the poor grammar and disclaimer at the top were overlooked by some.

In fact, Epic Games confirmed last week that the new season of Fortnite will start imminently when the current season ends on 20 February.

Chapter 2’s debut season has already run much longer than previous ones and is looking as though it will last around four months as opposed to the expected 10 weeks.

Epic Games have remained tight-lipped about what players can expect to see in the new season, although some (unverified) maps leaked yesterday, which show the Steamy Stacks, Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows all destroyed…

The Fortnite item shop updates daily at midnight.

