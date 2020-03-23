🔥Is Emmerdale on tonight? Updated TV schedule due to coronavirus🔥

While filming on Emmerdale has been halted as coronavirus continues to grip the UK, the ITV soap will still be airing – albeit with a reduced schedule.

ITV usually screens six episodes of the drama a week, with a double dose being delivered on either Tuesdays or Thursdays.

In a bid to make sure they do not run out of instalments in the coming months, ITV has made the decision to ration the episodes and screen just three a week instead.

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

It is. The show will air in its usual slot at 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until “at least the early summer.”

A cut in the weekly number of Coronation Street episodes, to also screen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, has already been announced.

When will episodes air?

You can get your fix of Dales action on the following days and times:

Mondays at 7pm

Wednesdays at 7pm

Fridays at 7pm.

ITV confirmed the suspension of filming of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, saying in a statement: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

“We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.”

What other ITV shows have been affected?

The daytime schedule has also been altered with live broadcast from the Lorraine and Loose Women studios postponed.

Lorraine Kelly will now join Piers Morgan at 9am as Good Morning Britain airs for an extra 30 minutes.

Classic episodes of Loose Women will then air in the regular 1.30pm slot.