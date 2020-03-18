🔥Is EastEnders cancelled? How the soap's TV schedule is changing due to coronavirus🔥

Filming on Eastenders has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, BBC bosses said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the corporation said the decision to postpone was made after the “after the latest government update” was made on Tuesday night.

Bosses have also said they will cut the amount of episodes they broadcast to ensure people can “enjoy Eastenders in their homes for as long as possible” before it stops airing.

Here’s what the scheduling changes mean for soap fans.

How will the EastEnders schedule change?

The BBC said on Wednesday, March 18, that in order to keep the soap on the air for as long as possible, they are reducing the amount of episodes they will broadcast each week from four, to two.

With Eastenders filmed months in advance, bosses hope this move will keep the show on the air for as long as possible – potentially months – before it drops.

It means the soap will now only air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm, a move which will take place with immediate effect instead of every week night, like usual.

Are the cast self-isolating and social distancing?

So far, the cast have kept fairly quiet on whether they are practising either social distancing or are in fact self-isolating.

Natalie Cassady, who plays Sonia Fowler, on hearing the news wrote on Twitter: “I shall get my trumpet out at some point and entertain myself.”

The Daily Record reported on Tuesday that elderly cast members have been told to self-isolate while others were given the choice over whether they should or not.

When will the TV schedule likely return to normal?

EastEnders 35th Anniversary Portraits

The BBC have not said when the schedule is likely to return to normal, and the moment all the corporation has said is that filming will be postponed until further notice.

In the statement the corporation said: ““In light of the spread of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.”

They added: “We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Which other soaps and TV shows have been affected by coronavirus?

BBC dramas including Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Pobol y Cym and River City have all stopped production as a result of the outbreak.

Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have also halted filming on their new series, as has the Grand Tour and Celebrity Race Across The World, while Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be filmed without a studio audience.

