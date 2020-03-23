🔥Is Coronation Street on tonight? Updated TV schedule due to coronavirus🔥

Coronation Street is the latest television series to be disrupted due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

ITV has announced that the long-running soap will suspend production with effect from today..

Episodes will be spaced further apart than usual from Monday March 30.

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be on television tonight at the normal time of 7: 30pm on ITV, and will air as normal this week (apart from Friday night).

As the series confirmed on Twitter, from Monday March 30, the show will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7: 30pm.

A statement on ITV’s website confirms that this reduction in scheduling will ensure Coronation Street and Emmerdale can broadcast “at least until the early summer”.

Corrie fans applauded the soap’s decision to suspend production, with one writing: “thank you guys so so much for staying on air.

“Yous [sic] are the best, still hope everyone is keeping safe though and looking after themselves. Proud to support.

“Thank you for trying so hard and staying on air. currently planning to watch those three episodes twice over so that way i’ll get my fix,” wrote another.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

ITV confirmed the suspension of both soaps yesterday, saying in a statement: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

“We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.”

Actress Melanie Hill said on Twitter that the cast will be back to work “soon”.

“Just wanted to say that we will be back at work SOON -we are all gutted to be standing down but know it’s for the best – #staysafe #corrie.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV tonight at 7: 30pm.