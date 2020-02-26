🔥Ironbridge flooding: Police carry out 'immediate evacuation' in Shropshire as river barriers cave🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Police have started an “immediate evacuation” of Ironbridge in Shropshire after water levels got so high that it breached flood defences.

In a statement on Twitter, West Mercia Police said: “We’re currently carrying out an immediate evacuation in #Ironbridge due to the temporary barriers becoming overwhelmed.

“Officers from @WMerciaPolice @shropsfire @TelfordWrekin @EnvAgencyMids are in the area. If you are affected please head to the Tontine Hotel.”

It comes following three weekends of heavy rain falling in the area. Met Office forecasters are predicting snow and rain to fall at the end of this week and into the weekend.

Oli Claydon, a Met Office Spokesman, told the Standard: “There will be more rain on Friday for lots of the country, and the weekend is looking to be wet and windy.”

