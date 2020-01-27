🔥Iris, 80, insists toyboy lover Mohamed, 35, is ‘not after her money’🔥

An 80-year-old woman has revealed she ‘felt like a virgin’ the first time she became intimate with her 35-year-old Egyptian lover.

Iris Jones’s whirlwind romance with Mohamed Irbriham began like many other modern relationships – in the virtual world of Facebook.

Things took off quickly and within two weeks, Mohamed had declared his love for the retired cleaner from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, who is 45 years his senior.

In November, Iris flew over to Cairo to meet the 6ft 2in quality inspector and fell into his arms straight away.

Iris said her ex-husband used to call her ‘frigid’, but she became intimate with Mohamed within hours of meeting him for the first time.

Recalling the sexual encounter, Iris said: ‘It was incredible. I felt like a virgin again. It wasn’t easy but it was very loving and romantic.’

The couple wanted to get married in Cairo, but the British Embassy told Iris she needed her divorce papers and a certificate of no impediment to prove she was free to marry again.

Iris says she has the blessing of Mohamed’s 70-year-old mother, who said they ‘got on like a house on fire’.

Iris is now saving up her money to return to Egypt and marry Mohamed.

Unfortunately for Mohamed, who is from Giza, he lost his job trying to take time off to be with Iris, the Sunday Mirror reports.

He insisted he has no interest in taking money from Iris, who lives on disability benefit and a £200-a-week pension.

He said: ‘Love has no age and knows no limits. Iris and I found we understood each other well and felt the tenderness.

‘I do not care about anyone’s opinion – only what feels good to me.’

Iris said her two sons, Steve, 54 and Darren, 53, have expressed concern but she maintains their love is real, and Mohamed has even offered to sign a pre-nup.

She said: ‘If he’s marrying me for my fortune he’ll be sadly disappointed, because I live on a pension.

‘I’ve spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die.’