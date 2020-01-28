🔥Irina Shayk opens up on Bradley Cooper split and admits there are days as a single mum she’s ‘falling apart’🔥

Over six months since their split, model Irina Shayk has opened up on her breakup from Bradley Cooper, admitting it’s ‘hard to find balance’ as a single mother.

The pair, who share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, split in June 2019, and continue to co-parent their child in New York.

However, opening up in a rare interview about the split, Irina said life without A Star Is Born actor Bradley – whom Irina dated for four years – is ‘new ground’.

She told British Vogue: ‘I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.

‘I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.’

Speaking about life as a single mother, the 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model admitted it feels as though she’s ‘falling apart’ some days, as she strives to juggle life her work as a ‘provider’ and life.

She said: ‘It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, “Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart”.’

It was reported last year that Irina wasn’t ready to hit the dating scene again following her split from Bradley, as sources said her daughter was her main ‘priority’.

An insider claimed to E! News: ‘Irina isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She’s focused on her daughter and spending time with her.

She would like to meet someone in the future, but it’s not a priority at the moment. She just got out of a long-term relationship and wants to take time to heal.’

Irina previously implied she’s strong enough to get through the break-up because she has to keep things normal for the sake of their daughter.

She said: ‘Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she’s back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!’





