🔥Ireland vs Italy Six Nations match 'should not go ahead' due to coronavirus risk, says Health Minister🔥

Ireland’s Minister for Health will recommend that the Six Nations rugby match against Italy in Dublin next month should be cancelled over coronavirus fears.

The Six Nations and RFU have monitoring the spread of coronavirus after a spate of sporting cancellations in Italy following an outbreak of the virus in the north of the country.

More than 280 cases have been diagnosed in Italy, making it the worst-hit country in Europe.

The Italian Rugby Federation postponed matches this weekend, and Scotland’s Women’s Six Nations meeting with Italy was cancelled too.

Ireland are due to play Italy in Dublin on March 7, but Health Minister Simon Harris told RTE news on Tuesday evening: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.

“My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this. I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”

