🔥Ireland to close all bars and pubs just hours before St Patrick's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All pubs and bars are to close in Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government officials announced the drastic two-week shutdown just hours before St Patrick’s Day – the country’s most iconic annual festival.

Irish citizens are also urged not to take part in house parties or other large gatherings “which would put other peoples’ health at risk.”

It comes after the Republic announced 40 new cases of the Covid-19 virus – bringing the country’s total up to 169, including two deaths.

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

In a statement, the government said it had agreed the move with national pub authorities.

It said: “Following discussions today with the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), the Government is now calling on all public houses and bars (including hotel bars) to close from this evening (March 15) until at least March 29.

“The LVA and VFI outlined the real difficulty in implementing the published Guidelines on Social Distancing in a public house setting, as pubs are specifically designed to promote social interaction in a situation where alcohol reduces personal inhibitions.

“For the same reason, the Government is also calling on all members of the public not to organise or participate in any parties in private houses or other venues which would put other peoples’ health at risk.”

A man dressed up as Saint Patrick is pictured outside The Temple Bar pub, (REUTERS)

The move means no bars will be open in the area for St Patrick’s Day, one of the busiest days in the Irish tourism calendar.

Martin Harte, of the Temple Bar Company, said the decision was taken voluntarily “this is the owners of all pubs sitting down and deciding this is the best thing to do in terms of public health and safety”.

He said the problem is that social distancing and number limitation is impossible to enforce in bars.

It comes as the Irish Government may seek enforcement powers to ensure that the ban on indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged people who socialised in pubs and clubs at the weekend to avoid the elderly and people with chronic diseases, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He tweeted: “No indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs & clubs. Have asked NPHET for further expert guidance on this. May seek enforcement powers from Dail/Seanad.”

On Saturday night, Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid also urged pubs to “wise up quick” after videos of people crowding into them.

Photos emerged on social media of crowded pubs in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Saturday, with Twitter users condemning revellers for showing “little care for themselves and others.”

In a tweet, Health Minister Simon Harris said crowds gathering in small spaces was an “insult” to the efforts of healthcare workers.

On Sunday morning, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said: “The advice on what each of us needs to do is clear, we all need to follow that advice, not just for our own health, but for the benefit of all those around us.

“Each one of us needs to think of vulnerable people in our midst and ask ourselves what we can do to help them through this.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald urged people to avoid socialising in pubs and to keep all social contact to a minimum.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill called on the industry to introduce social distancing in Northern Ireland to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“The health of the nation is paramount, as is the health of our staff, but it is also important that we try and ensure people will have jobs to return to once this crisis is over,” he said.