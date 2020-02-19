🔥Ireland stick with winning formula for England Six Nations trip as Caelan Doris returns to squad🔥

Ireland have named an unchanged team for Sunday’s Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham.

The men in green have won both their matches in the competition so far, defeating Scotland in the opening round and following that up with victory over Wales.

Head coach Andy Farrell has duly opted to name the same XV who beat Wales last time out, with the only change being on the bench as Leinster forward Caelan Doris returns to the squad.

The no8 made his Ireland debut in the opening-day win over Scotland but went off early with a head injury. He was replaced by Peter O’Mahony, who starts against England.

Max Deegan is the man who misses out.

Sunday’s clash between Ireland and England will represent the visitors’ first Six Nations trip to Twickenham since they won the Grand Slam there in 2018, though they were subsequently thrashed 57-15 in a World Cup warm-up clash in August 2019.

Farrell’s side have aspirations of going all the way again this year, but face an England team galvanised by their win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

On the bench | Leinster no8 Caelan Doris (PA)

England will be without prop Mako Vunipola on Sunday after he returned to Tonga for family reasons, but they hope that both Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi could return.

Eddie Jones is due to name his team on Friday morning.