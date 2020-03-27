🔥Ireland residents told to stay at home unless for supplies, exercise or essential work in new coronavirus clampdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a range of further restrictions on public movement in Ireland, with people required to remain in their homes for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said people could only leave their home in a limited number of circumstances, including essential work, food shopping, medical appointments, brief exercise and vital family reasons.

Mr Varadkar said all people over the age of 70, and those in high-risk categories, would be “cocooned” for the period until Sunday April 12.

“These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people’s lives as possible in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

People who do leave their homes for exercise will be required to stay within a 2km radius.

The Taoiseach said a list of essential work would be published.

He said social visits to relatives beyond the family unit at home would not be allowed.

Mr Varadkar said there was not much else the government could do to restrict movement.

“There is not much more we could do in terms of restrictive measure,” he said.

Mr Varadkar highlighted that gardai had powers to police the restrictions but he expressed hope they would be achieved with the “consent and co-operation” of the public.

Health Minister Simon Harris acknowledged the steps would mean “intensive and difficult changes” for people’s way of life.

He said introducing the measures now may mean they would ultimately last for a shorter period than if they were put in place later in the outbreak.

“We need to stay the course and, put simply, we need to stay at home,” he said.