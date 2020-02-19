🔥Ireland must bring Six Nations 'A' game to counter 'massive England threats', says Bundee Aki🔥

Bundee Aki says Ireland must bring their “A” game to Twickenham if they are to retain their unbeaten Six Nations record against England on Sunday.

The centre says Eddie Jones’s side have “massive threats all around the park”, pointing particularly to Manu Tuilagi, who is poised to return after a groin injury kept him out of the victory over Scotland.

England have beaten Ireland in their last two meetings, with a memorable 32-20 win in Dublin 12 months ago followed by a 57-15 victory in a World Cup warm-up at Twickenham in August.

“We have to make sure we bring our A game, they are world-class players,” Aki said. “We have to worry about ourselves and go from there.

“He’s [Tuilagi] a good man, he’s a strong man. You can see the way they play, he plays a big part. Owen Farrell as well, and [George] Ford. They have big ball carriers like Manu, who are massive threats.

“Then they have the likes of Henry Slade, who love to play. They have massive threats all around the park but we need to worry about ourselves.

“The last few games we’ve played we’ve had a bit of a spanking from them.”

Ireland are due to name their team on Wednesday – England name theirs on Friday – with Aki and Robbie Henshaw set to be named at centre.

Henshaw is expecting a “hostile environment” at Twickenham.

“It’s been a good start for us but we’re well aware of the challenge going to Twickenham. It’s a cauldron-like atmosphere there,” he said.

Meanwhile, France will again be without wing Damian Penaud in Cardiff on Saturday due to his calf injury.

With his replacement for the opening two rounds, Vincent Rattez, also injured, Gael Fickou could move from centre to wing against Wales.