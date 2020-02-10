🔥Ireland general election results see Sinn Fein top but no clear picture who will form next government🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sinn Fein has topped the polls in Ireland’s general election but still may not be part of the country’s next government.

The remarkable result was confirmed with the conclusion of the first round of counting in all 39 constituencies, with the party winning 24.5 per cent of the vote share.

Fianna Fail received 22.2 per cent of the vote, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s ruling Fine Gael party trailed third with 20.9 per cent.

While counting will continue through Monday, and the final results remain a way off, it is clear Ireland now has three big players on its political stage.

It appeared that despite Sinn Fein’s tally, Fianna Fail remained best placed to secure the most seats, primarily due to the former’s failure to field enough candidates to capitalise on its unexpected surge at the polls.

Of the three, Fine Gael looks like being the big loser, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s party set to ship several seats.

None of the three will come close to securing enough seats to achieve a majority in the Dail parliament, leading to discussion about the potential make up of a coalition administration.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has failed to rule out entering government with Sinn Fein, a position he had held before Saturday’s election.

Mr Varadkar did re-state his determination not to partner up with Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

Mr Martin later cautioned observers not to “jump the gun” in interpreting his remarks as a signal an alliance with Sinn Fein was in the offing.

Mrs McDonald said she was willing to talk to all political leaders but expressed a desire to lead a coalition made up of left-leaning parties, without any input from Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, which are both centre-right in outlook.

While it remains unclear whether it will ultimately be part of any future coalition, Sinn Fein’s performance sent shockwaves through Ireland’s political establishment.

Despite topping the polls across the country when first preferences were added up, Sinn Fein is still unlikely to emerge with the most seats.

That is mainly because it ran significantly fewer candidates than its two main rivals – 42 compared to Fianna Fail’s 84 and Fine Gael’s 82.

That will see a significant number of Sinn Fein surplus votes being transferred to other parties in the proportional representation contest.

It is a shakedown that could benefit Sinn Fein indirectly, if its surpluses boost the numbers of potential left wing partners in government.

Fianna Fail looks in prime position to return as the largest party with Fine Gael braced for the loss of several seats.

No party will come close to securing the 80 seats required for a majority in the Dail parliament, so some form of coalition government is inevitable.

There are 160 seats in the Dail parliament. The speaker is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats up for grabs.

Vote transfers will be crucial in the proportional representation contest.

Mr Varadkar’s last government, a minority Fine Gael-led administration that included several independent TDs, was sustained in power through a historic confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail.

That landmark pact between two parties founded from opposing sides of Ireland’s civil war of the 1920s took 70 days to negotiate following the inconclusive 2016 general election.

A new confidence and supply deal cannot be ruled out, potentially a reverse of the last one, with Fine Gael supporting a Fianna Fail-led minority.

The fractured vote could even force Ireland’s two traditional political superpowers to contemplate the once unthinkable, a grand coalition in government together.

Brexit did not feature prominently in an election campaign which was instead dominated by domestic issues like spiralling rental prices, record-breaking homeless numbers, controversy over the state pension age and a struggling health service.

