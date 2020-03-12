The latest headlines in your inbox

Leo Varadkar has announced that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close until March 29 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Schools and childcare facilities in Ireland will close from 6pm today and will not reopen until March 29 to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Irish premier said.

He added that teaching will be done online or remotely and state-run “cultural institutions” will close.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor meetings of more than 500 will be cancelled.

Anyone entering Ireland will be informed of the measures and asked to self-isolate if they are displaying symptoms, the Mr Varadkar added.

Working from home will be encouraged but where people do congregate in offices break times should be “staggered”.

Meetings should be done remotely but restaurants, cafes and other businesses can stay open.

Mr Varadkar said: “People should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.”

