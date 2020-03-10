🔥Ireland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus🔥

Coronavirus: How U.S. hospitals are preparing

All St. Patrick’s Day parades across the Republic of Ireland have been canceled due to coronavirus. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellations Monday, along with a €430 million ($492 million) aid package for the health service to deal with the virus, BBC News reports.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated globally on March 17 every year. Last year, more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries turned green for the patron saint of Ireland. The largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Republic of Ireland is held in Dublin, the capital, where about 500,000 people attended last year’s celebration, according to BBC News.