🔥Iraqi National Studying At Aligarh Muslim University Found Dead: Police🔥

The AMU was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said. (Representational)

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh):

A 45-year-old PhD student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

“The deceased has been identified as AA Hamid. He was a PhD student in the Geography department of the AMU,” an official said.

“He was an Iraqi national whose body was found in his rented apartment in Civil Lines area on Sunday,” Anil Samania said, adding that the student was unwell.