Iraq security officials say a barrage of rockets has hit a base housing US troops in second attack this week.

A British servicewoman was killed in the previous rocket attack.

Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, 26, died alongside two American troops following an attack on the Camp Taji Base on Wednesday.

Saturday’s strike was also on Camp Taji, according to the Associated Press,

According to officials speaking anonymously, over a dozen rockets landed inside the base, abd some struck the coalition quarters while others fell on a runway used by Iraqi forces.

Wednesday’s attack on the Camp was the deadliest to target US troops in Iraq since a late December rocket strilke on an Iraqi base.

That attack killed a US contractor and set in motion a series of tit-for-tat attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of war.

In retaliation, for the bombardment earlier this week, the US launched a series of airstrikes on militia bases across Iraq’s south, killing five Iraqi security forces and a civilian.

