🔥Iraq announces two new coronavirus cases – Health Ministry🔥

mariya smith0

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq has detected two new coronavirus patients, both of whom had recently visited Iran, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the total cases recorded so far to 21.

The two new cases were detected in Baghdad and had recently returned from Iran, the ministry said in a statement. The first case was detected on Tuesday and was of an Iranian student who has since been sent back home. The other 20 are all Iraqis who had recently been in Iran.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Ulf Laessing

