🔥Iran's supreme leader hints at conspiracy that coronavirus could me 'man-made by the US'🔥

Iran’s supreme leader has cited a conspiracy theory that the new coronavirus could be man-made by America as he revised US aid to fight the outbreak.

“Possibly your (offered) medicine is a way to spread the virus more,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

“Or if you send therapists and doctors, maybe he wants to see the effect of the poison, since it is said that part of the virus is built for Iran.”

He gave no references to back up his comments.

His statement came as Iran said 129 people infected in the nation had died.

That raises the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a speech in Tehran broadcast live on Sunday across Iran.

It was made to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year.