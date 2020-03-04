🔥Iran president: Coronavirus has spread to nearly all provinces🔥

DUBAI — Novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a “minimum” number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

“This disease is a widespread disease,” he said during a cabinet meeting, according to the official presidency website.

“It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it’s a global disease.”

Iran’s health ministry on Tuesday announced 92 people had died from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the outbreak originated. It said 2,922 people had been infected with coronavirus.

According to CNN, Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdul Reza Misri says that roughly eight per cent of Iran’s parliament has tested positive with the coronavirus. One senior official died from a coronavirus infection on Monday.

Among those infected is first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, the IranWire news site reported, citing an “informed source.” There was no immediate confirmation from officials.

According to the BBC, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in jails, Iran has temporarily released more than 54,000 prisoners. The inmates are allowed to leave after testing negative for COVID-19, and only inmates sentenced to five years in prison or less will be let out.

Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran would get through the outbreak with minimum deaths and in the shortest period of time with the skills of its doctors and nurses.

Rouhani also took a jab at an American offer to help with the coronavirus outbreak without mentioning the United States directly.



A handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on March 4, 2020, shows President Hassan Rouhani during a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Iranian Presidency/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had offered to help Iran with the outbreak.

“They’ve appeared with a mask of sympathy that ‘we also want to help the people of Iran’,” Rouhani said. “If you are really telling the truth, then lift sanctions from medicine.”

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions which have hammered Iran’s economy.

U.S. officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran, a point that Iranian officials dispute.

Video aired on state TV of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting showed Rouhani and ministers in a larger room than the usual venue for the weekly meeting.

IranWire reported that Jahangiri was quarantined last week after a government meeting on combating coronavirus which was attended by several ministers and senior officials.

WHAT IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illness in humans and animals. In humans, they can range from the common cold to the more dangerous Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The current coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it has never been observed in humans before.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. In more serious cases, those infected can experience trouble breathing.

The time between catching the virus and beginning to experience symptoms can range from 1-14 days.

HOW DO YOU AVOID GETTING INFECTED?

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand wipe, avoid touching your face and keep distance from people showing symptoms.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS BEEN?

The virus, which originated December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 94,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 3,200 deaths

HOW DEADLY IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

The death rate for those infected with the virus is roughly two per cent. Around 80 per cent of people recover without special treatment and one in six people fall seriously ill. Older people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus.

HOW MANY IN CANADA ARE INFECTED?

Canada currently has 33 cases.

WHERE HAS THE VIRUS SPREAD?

Although most cases are in China, 82 countries have experienced at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. In terms of infected cases, South Korea is the worst hit country outside of China with more than 5,600 infections.