🔥Ipswich named as 'emerging destination' for 2020 by TripAdvisor🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The East Anglian town of Ipswich has today been named as an ‘emerging’ destination in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards.

According to data from the TripAdvisor team, Ipswich has emerged as a global ‘tourism hotspot’, alongside Tulsa in the US, Luxor in Egypt and Antwerp in Belgium.

It placed 14th on the list of 25 emerging destinations, with Kaliningrad in Russia, Saranda in Albania and Beirut in Lebanon taking the top three spots respectively.

Of Ipswich, TripAdvisor said: “A destination that’s managed to keep its historical charm intact, Ipswich is a cultural hub of activity. From strolling through the arboretum at Christchurch Park, taking in a show at the famous Regent Theatre, viewing Constable’s art at Christchurch Mansion, it’s little wonder travellers are falling in love with Ipswich. With superb transport links, an excellent range of accommodation options and ever-growing list of theatres, dance houses and things to, Ipswich is attracting some well-deserved traveller attention.”

TripAdvisor’s top emerging destinations for 2020

1. Kaliningrad, Russia

2. Saranda, Albania

3. Beirut, Lebanon

4. Luxor, Egypt

5. Naoussa, Greece

6. Rugen Island, Germany

7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

8. Monopoli, Italy

9. La Paz, Mexico

10. Curaçao, Caribbean

11. Ile d’Oleron, France

12. Guayaquil, Ecuador

13. Tulsa, United States

14. Ipswich, United Kingdom

15. Franschhoek, South Africa

16. Tangier, Morocco

17. Takamatsu, Japan

18. Cala d’Or, Spain

19. Petropolis, Brazil

20. Antwerp, Belgium

21. Mirissa, Sri Lanka

22. Alvor, Portugal

23. Winnipeg, Canada

24. Darwin, Australia

25. Agra, India

Alongside the pick of emerging destinations, TripAdvisor has also listed its global trending destinations, with Kochi in India at the top of the list, followed by Luzon in the Philippines and Porto in Portugal.

The only UK destination to make the trending list was Scotland’s Edinburgh, praised for its heritage, culture and festivals.

TripAdvisor’s top trending destinations for 2020

1. Kochi, India

2. Luzon, Philippines

3. Porto, Portugal

4. Porto Seguro, Brazil

5. Gramado, Brazil

6. Lombok, Indonesia

7. Da Nang, Vietnam

8. Zakynthos, Greece

9. Tel Aviv, Israel

10. Krakow, Poland

11. Island of Malta, Malta

12. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

13. Cusco, Peru

14. Buenos Aires, Argentina

15. Vienna, Austria

16. Fuerteventura, Spain

17. Mexico City, Mexico

18. Chiang Mai, Thailand

19. Fes, Morocco

20. Budapest, Hungary

21. Zanzibar Island, Tanzania

22. Cartagena, Colombia

23. Edinburgh, United Kingdom

24. Cebu, Philippines

25. Moscow, Russia

Emma Shaw, TripAdvisor spokesperson said in a statement: “From the hot trending destinations our TripAdvisor travellers are currently loving, to fascinating new places whetting the appetite of more adventurous explorers, these winners are all ones to watch.

“Based on TripAdvisor reviews, ratings, and opinions from millions of travellers around the world, the winners highlight the destinations that should be on your travel radar now.”