Ipswich named as 'emerging destination' for 2020 by TripAdvisor
The East Anglian town of Ipswich has today been named as an ‘emerging’ destination in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards.
According to data from the TripAdvisor team, Ipswich has emerged as a global ‘tourism hotspot’, alongside Tulsa in the US, Luxor in Egypt and Antwerp in Belgium.
It placed 14th on the list of 25 emerging destinations, with Kaliningrad in Russia, Saranda in Albania and Beirut in Lebanon taking the top three spots respectively.
Of Ipswich, TripAdvisor said: “A destination that’s managed to keep its historical charm intact, Ipswich is a cultural hub of activity. From strolling through the arboretum at Christchurch Park, taking in a show at the famous Regent Theatre, viewing Constable’s art at Christchurch Mansion, it’s little wonder travellers are falling in love with Ipswich. With superb transport links, an excellent range of accommodation options and ever-growing list of theatres, dance houses and things to, Ipswich is attracting some well-deserved traveller attention.”
TripAdvisor’s top emerging destinations for 2020
1. Kaliningrad, Russia
2. Saranda, Albania
3. Beirut, Lebanon
4. Luxor, Egypt
5. Naoussa, Greece
6. Rugen Island, Germany
7. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
8. Monopoli, Italy
9. La Paz, Mexico
10. Curaçao, Caribbean
11. Ile d’Oleron, France
12. Guayaquil, Ecuador
13. Tulsa, United States
14. Ipswich, United Kingdom
15. Franschhoek, South Africa
16. Tangier, Morocco
17. Takamatsu, Japan
18. Cala d’Or, Spain
19. Petropolis, Brazil
20. Antwerp, Belgium
21. Mirissa, Sri Lanka
22. Alvor, Portugal
23. Winnipeg, Canada
24. Darwin, Australia
25. Agra, India
Alongside the pick of emerging destinations, TripAdvisor has also listed its global trending destinations, with Kochi in India at the top of the list, followed by Luzon in the Philippines and Porto in Portugal.
The only UK destination to make the trending list was Scotland’s Edinburgh, praised for its heritage, culture and festivals.
TripAdvisor’s top trending destinations for 2020
1. Kochi, India
2. Luzon, Philippines
3. Porto, Portugal
4. Porto Seguro, Brazil
5. Gramado, Brazil
6. Lombok, Indonesia
7. Da Nang, Vietnam
8. Zakynthos, Greece
9. Tel Aviv, Israel
10. Krakow, Poland
11. Island of Malta, Malta
12. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
13. Cusco, Peru
14. Buenos Aires, Argentina
15. Vienna, Austria
16. Fuerteventura, Spain
17. Mexico City, Mexico
18. Chiang Mai, Thailand
19. Fes, Morocco
20. Budapest, Hungary
21. Zanzibar Island, Tanzania
22. Cartagena, Colombia
23. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
24. Cebu, Philippines
25. Moscow, Russia
Emma Shaw, TripAdvisor spokesperson said in a statement: “From the hot trending destinations our TripAdvisor travellers are currently loving, to fascinating new places whetting the appetite of more adventurous explorers, these winners are all ones to watch.
“Based on TripAdvisor reviews, ratings, and opinions from millions of travellers around the world, the winners highlight the destinations that should be on your travel radar now.”