Cricket’s Indian Premier League has become the latest sporting event to be disrupted by the global Coronavirus outbreak after it was postponed until next month as a precaution.

The T20 franchise tournament was scheduled to get underway on March 29 but that date has now been pushed back until April 15 by the BCCI.

The Indian government has already announced its intention to cancel the majority of visas to the country until mid-April in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

The Indian cricket board are set to meet with the franchise owners of all eight teams to discuss the situation in Mumbai on Saturday.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” a BCCI statement said.

“The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.”