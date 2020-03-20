🔥Investec rallies behind coronavirus loan scheme for helping banks keep lending🔥

Lender Investec on Friday applauded the government’s emergency business loans scheme saying it had eased pressure on banks so they can carry on lending to SMEs.

Investec, which sponsors horse racing, makes loans to around 60,000 small businesses across the UK, helping with day-to-day cash flow like buying office equipment.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, guarantees that companies like Investec will get paid interest owed on IOUs.

Investec’s UK managing director David van der Walt said the emergency loan guarantees, made through the British Business Bank and covering interest payments of up to £5 million, was helping cut pressure on bank balance sheets.

“It is helping. On the SME side there are clients asking to defer payments for the next three to six months pending their needs. It’s making things relatively easier for the banks. We’re happy with what the government has done.”

The firm, which also has a wealth management arm, said profits will be up to 14% lower this year as the Anglo-South African bank is hurt by sluggish markets. Operating profits will be 7% to 14% lower than the £732 million last year due to drop in activity in the fourth quarter because of coronavirus.

Investec chief Fani Titi, speaking from Johannesburg, said the fiscal actions in the UK were helping “oil the system” but he raised questions over how long it can continue.

“Looking forward is very hazy. If this last for 3 to 6 months there’s a may to support business through that.

”If it is a 12 to 18 month scenario it would be difficult if clients default in significant numbers.

“The government has taken significant action and it oils the system but it cannot be sustainable in the long term. It has to be in the short to medium term.”