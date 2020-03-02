🔥Interview: Novartis' Haseeb Ahmad – 'Working with the NHS will develop more cures than we have ever seen'🔥

Haseeb Ahmad has good reason to pin his colours to the mast of Big Pharma, an industry with a reputation on a par with Harvey Weinstein’s. He’s the UK boss of £187-billion Swiss medicines giant Novartis and president of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, but admits he was sheepish about his profession until an incident at a dinner party.

He uses an anecdote to explain why the industry’s bad rep “frustrates and disappoints me”. Back in 2007, he was at a regular north London dinner with a group of university friends when they began to mock each others’ professions. Ahmad braced for a barrage, unable to find the words to defend his trade when a fellow attendee who’d been through years of trying to get the right treatment to allow her to have children piped up.

“She talked about this journey going through the healthcare system of moving from hope to despair back up the hope and despair again. You could hear it in her voice this was really painful for her, this was not just about a medical condition.” Eventually, thanks to a new rapid service from a pharmaceutical company, she had a child. “But it makes me feel really proud because that lady’s my wife and I now have two children and it’s only when you go through something like that it just really hits you.”

There’s a practiced, movie-like reveal to the culmination of this story, but Ahmad – who’s rangy with chestnut brown eyes – is suitably sincere, banging his fist on the desk.

We’re in Novartis’s new UK headquarters, recently unveiled to the world in a ceremony featuring health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s a significant move for the firm, which employs 109,000 people across 155 countries.

The UK division has moved from sleepy Frimley in Surrey to a gleaming WeWork-style complex in White City. It doesn’t feel very pharma: downstairs there are guitars to borrow for the idle strummer and staff with asymmetric haircuts file into ITV’s office. Novartis is here to take advantage of the proximity to the NHS, regulators and Imperial College London’s life sciences campus, which sits across the road with the Grenfell Tower a spectre behind it.

Group chief executive Vas Narasimhan has been busily shifting Novartis away from cheaper everyday medicines — he sold its consumer healthcare arm to GlaxoSmithKline for $13 billion in 2018 — and towards researching treatments to sell into the healthcare system.

Ahmad hopes to use artificial intelligence and data science to transform research into areas like cell and gene therapy, tapping into London’s burgeoning life sciences and biotech scene to develop collaborations and hire talent. The offices will also host health tech start-ups to breed new ideas.

“One of the things that frustrates me is that we live in a society where a new smartphone…” he picks up his device with disdain “with half a megapixel of additional camera is valued as innovation. What we’re seeing coming through now is real innovation that can potentially treat and cure disease on a scale never seen before.”

Ahmad’s mantra is that he wants to be as clever in getting into the “hands and homes of patients” as Novartis is in R&D, fuelling closer relations with healthcare providers and regulators. He sees a recent deal with NHS England as an example. Typically Novartis has to spend time and money finding patients for trials. Now, the pair will analyse NHS data to identify patients at risk of heart disease who will receive quick access to its cholesterol-lowering drug inclisiran.

“That type of partnership hasn’t happened before and it’s a lot easier to partner if you’re in the same town. How we collaborate has to be just as innovative if we want to transform the healthcare system,” says Ahmad. Another study will see Novartis work with the NHS and Oxford university on Orion-4, a global research study into a potential cholesterol-lowering injection.

He elaborates: “The nature of medicines is changing and we wanted to really double down. We wanted to be a research-intensive medicines company, focused on new, high-tech prescription-based medicines.”

It’s a position that’s taken time to reach. “If you look at the last 20 years, Novartis has scaled back from being an unwieldy company with businesses across generics, vaccines, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare to become a more-focused, medicines business,” says Liberum analyst Graham Doyle, who adds that Novartis’s lack of scale in consumer healthcare meant it was a sensible sell-off. There’s even talk that its generics business, Sandoz, will be spun off or sold.

But some in the City have questioned the risk involved in rebalancing away from everyday drugs. “There’s always a trade-off between having a diversified business and having focus. Ultimately strategy’s a choice and choosing to do everything isn’t a choice,” says Ahmad. This strategy has been overshadowed by a string of scandals. There were bribery and data-tampering allegations in Japan and the submission of manipulated data on its Zolgensma drug to US regulators. Novartis has also defended holding a “global lottery” to “win” a dose of the drug, used to treat infants with a life-threatening genetic disease.

Separately, the firm revealed in 2018 it paid Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 million for advice on Obamacare that he proved “unable” to carry out. Investors appear unfazed; the shares are up 35% over the past four years.

Looking ahead, the pharma giant is busy launching several key drugs including treatments for lung cancer and sickle cell disease, estimated to add around 5% to revenue growth annually for the next three years. Ahmad says the firm is ready to help deal with coronavirus, but it doesn’t produce vaccines.

Running Novartis’s UK arm is something of a coup for Ahmad. He points out it has 800 million customers worldwide “or 10% of humanity”. He’s an industry lifer after being tempted into healthcare by his family.

His parents came to Liverpool from India and Pakistan, and he spent his childhood observing the goodwill of his GP mother’s and nephrologist father’s patients. His dad co-invented an early portable kidney dialysis machine. Ahmad’s youth had plenty of Merseyside hallmarks: he went to school on Penny Lane, had his haircut at the Beatles’ barber, lived down the road from Brookside’s set and spends his time following Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Reds.

His career began in sales at US behemoth Schering-Plough (later Merck Sharp & Dohme) in Nottingham, before switching to marketing and studying how drugs were developed and launched. Jobs followed in Ireland and Greece, where he endured the economic crisis. “When I arrived the government hadn’t paid us for 520 days but we were still supplying medicines.

There was no question we wouldn’t, it’s a long life cycle business,” he says, noting Novartis has been in the UK for more than 100 years. There, he has set about changing the culture to the idea of being “unbossed” – allowing employees at any level to contribute to decision making. “There’s a lot of intellectual masturbation around leadership and culture but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt on my journey is that happy people are more productive,” he explains. He’s also forthright on diversity, keen that “you can bring your full self to work, you shouldn’t have to hide who you are”.

There’s no sign of hiding for this Scouser on a mission.