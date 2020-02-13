Interstate 55 northbound reopens in Madison County after semi-truck crash

MADISON COUNTY — A crash Wednesday morning involving two tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 55 near Route 4 for more than three hours, the Illinois State Police said.The crash that occurred about 5:40 a.m. was near milepost 33, where I-55 travels under Route 4, about halfway between the Illinois towns of Hamel and Livingston.Trooper Joshua Korando said he had no details about injuries. One of the trucks overturned and was on its side.Both northbound lanes of I-55 were blocked until about 9 a.m., he said. Traffic was diverted onto Route 4.

Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake announced it was suspending its cheer program after East St. Louis earlier took the same step.

First responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to the Taylorville man.

The collapse happened near popular Riverview Park, which remains open.

The short video clip shows a man repeatedly kicking an injured young deer in the head and body and laughing as it flails.

The first section of the interstate, between Interstate 64 and Old Collinsville Road, will close tonight at midnight.