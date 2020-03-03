🔥Internet jokes about Carex boycott after Rishi Sunak poses while washing hands🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Internet has joked that Carex should face a boycott after the new Chancellor was pictured washing his hands with its soap following the Yorkshire Tea Twitter storm.

Rishi Sunak joined calls for a national hygiene crackdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by posting a photo of himself lathering his hands with soap on Twitter.

He captioned the image: “The whole government is working closely together to tackle COVID-19.

“We are taking firm action to support your families, your businesses and the public services on which you rely.

“We can all help fight this virus by washing our hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

But rather than rush to their sinks, fellow social media users were reminded of a previous unwitting brand endorsement by the Conservative MP.

Just days ago, Yorkshire Tea found iteslf at the centre of an online backlash after Mr Sunak posed beside a bumper pack of its bags.

Twitter users condemned the brand for its apparent association with the Cabinet minister, saying it had become “forever tainted” to them while others called for a boycott.

After Mr Sunak posed with the soap on Tuesday, people on Twitter joked Carex would soon be receiving similar boycott threats.

One user tweeted: “Oh grief…either he has learned nothing re Yorkshire tea or has hedged Carex shares! Stop displaying brands..learn!”

Another added: “So far off the Leftie Lists at the supermarkets are: Yorkshire Tea, heck sausages (whose factory the Prime Minister previously visited), Carex hand gel. Any others?”

And another commented: “Hope the Carex twitter team had a good night’s sleep and plenty of coffee this morning.”

“Watch out Carex! The mob will be out in force,” one said.

Carex does not have a Twitter account but the Standard has approached the company for comment.