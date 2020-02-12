🔥Internet backlash as Daniel the Golden Retriever fails to win Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Internet usually doesn’t agree about anything – but after last night’s Westminster Dog Show, all of Twitter seemed to agree that Daniel the Golden Retriever was robbed. Robbed, I tell you!

During Tuesday night’s 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best in Show was crowned. But no, the honor was not awarded to Daniel, who is by all Twitter accounts a very good boy and has luscious locks worthy of a YouTube haircare routine.

Instead, the winner of the major award was a Pennsylvania poodle named Siba, who looks like she could be a villain in a Disney cartoon.

While 5-year-old Daniel did win best in his sporting group, he was not awarded top dog.

Nevertheless, the crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York went wild for the perfect pup.

Daniel at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show (Getty Images)

Daniel’s handler Karen Mammano was awarded with a hug from the very good boy.

Fun fact – a golden retriever has never won Best in Show, while poodles have won five times, although Siba was the first Standard Poodle to win in almost three decades.

Twitter took notice, with comedian Michelle Collins complaining about the antiquated views of the judges.

In this trying political climate, most people just want a little bit of joy, which Daniel provided.

Some folks just aren’t Standard Poodle fans. Sorry to that Siba.

2020 is already canceled thanks to this disheartening moment.

The system is rigged.

This hug alone deserves to win big. Give Daniel all the treats!

But luckily, Daniel still won in Twitter’s heart(s). And there’s still time for him to pursue life as an animal influencer.