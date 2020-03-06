🔥International Women's Day March in London to see thousands of activists descend on capital🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of people will march in London and around the world to mark International Women’s Day this weekend.

March4Women​, which began in the capital in 2012, will take place in 40 countries around the world and aims to push for gender equality.

In London, Sunday’s event will start with a rally at the Southbank Centre, where pop star Emeli Sandé, human rights advocate Bianca Jagger and Helen Pankhurst – a women’s right activist and the great-granddaughter of suffragette leader Emmeline – will all make appearances.

The walk itself will go through central London before finishing in Parliament Square.

There will be musical performances from an open-top bus, with Sandé and Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs among those to perform, and appearances from actress Natalie Dormer, model Lily Cole poet Nikita Gill, and actor George MacKay.

As well as March4Women, people around the world will mark the occasion with other events that celebrate women’s achievements.

An organisation called International Women’s Day is coordinating events.

The organisers say: “An equal world is an enabled world.

“Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

“We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

“Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.”

International Women’s Day events are taking place across the world (Getty)

Events in the UK range from the corporate to the cultural. Professional services firm PwC is hosting a £25 breakfast organised by women’s advocacy group Zonta Club.

Payments company PayPal is organising an event called “Be Brave! Be Bold! – Change the World!” in support of a charity that provides free bras to women who cannot afford their own.

International Women’s Day ios being celebrated by corporations, cultural organisations and community groups alike. (Getty Images)

Other UK events include a day of concerts and talks at the Royal College of Music (RCM) in London, focusing on female composers.

Talia Hull, a spokesperson for the Royal College of Music, told the Evening Standard: “The Royal College of Music nurtures the most talented musicians, and around half of our students are women.

“Programming women artists at the RCM is not something that only happens once a year, it happens all year round.

“International Women’s Day is a moment to draw more attention to women’s creativity and hopefully inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

A Royal College of Music student in orchestral rehearsals (Phil Rowley)

Many events focus on getting people active. IBike and Cycle Hoop are organising a cycle ride around central London “to celebrate women”.

Cycle champion and spokesperson for IBikeLondon Vivienne Frances Long told the Evening Standard: “We’d love to see all people discover the joy of cycling, especially those who feel marginalised.

“Our eclectic and friendly regular riders are a welcoming bunch. Dressing up and self-expression is encouraged!”

Some of the British events are more globally focused. Women’s advocacy group Rising Girl is holding a walk in London to raise funds for school-aged girls around the world.

A spokesperson for Rising Girl said: “Rising Girl have organised a first of its kind Rise together empowerment walk through central London on international women’s day to celebrate women who made history and help young women overcome their barriers through the charities ground breaking programme.

“The walk will see participants visit six statues of trail blazing women which will cover a distance of 5k.”

In Ireland, events include an abseiling session organised by charity Plan International. Participants will abseil just over 40 metres from the top of Croke Park, the country’s largest stadium.

Spokesperson Ambrose Duffy told the Standard: “The event celebrates International Women’s Day by asking women to take on a physical challenge, perhaps something that they’ve been aspiring to do for a long time.”

Meanwhile in Russia, the well-known male singers Grigoriy Leps, Artur Pirozhkov, Timur Rodriguez and Alexander Panayotov are performing a concert of “the most romantic songs” entitled “Women Like Me”.