🔥International Women's Day art: 10 female artists who deserve more recognition🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

In 2015, of the top 50 bestselling artists across Christie’s and Sotheby’s, guess how many were women?

Four. Just four.

Of course, art isn’t all about the money, but this is just one of numerous statistics that represent the lack of visibility and appreciation for women artists – both today and throughout history.

From the contemporary artists who should really be household names, to forgotten historical greats, here are ten women artists who deserve more recognition for their extraordinary talents.

Lubaina Himid

DJ Goldie (left) and Maria Jane Balshaw Director of the Tate announce Lubaina Himid as the winner of Turner Prize 2017 (PA)

In 2017, Lubaina Himid became the first black woman to win the Turner Prize. Whilst it was a significant recognition, it was also a long time coming. Born in Tanzania before moving to the UK at a very early age, Himid’s work challenges the visibility of the African diaspora in Europe, readdressing the balance of racial representation in the media and in art history. As a leading figure in the Black Arts Movement of the 1980s, she has curated numerous shows promoting black artists in UK galleries throughout her career.

Hito Steyerl

A man watches the video installation ‘Factory of the sun’ by German artist Hito Steyerl (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Hito Steyerl is the most influential contemporary artist you (probably) haven’t heard of. A video artist and critical writer from Germany, her work challenges the art world as most of us know it. Through a close look at video as a medium in itself, Steyerl weaves together threads that bind domestic technology and militarisation, artistic distribution and globalised media.

In her film How Not to Be Seen: A Fing Didactic Educational .MOV File, recently on display at Tate Modern, Steyerl mixes Monty Python references with military surveillance tactics and the Three Degrees. Crucially, both the form and content of her work looks to disrupt traditional power structures in the art world and challenge the omnipotence of the art market. In 2017, Steyerl topped the ArtReview Power 100 list, becoming the first female artist ever to do so in the list’s 16 year history.

Mona Hatoum​

(AFP/Getty Images)

In 1998, Mona Hatoum told BOMB magazine, “I’ve always had quite a rebellious and contrary attitude. The more I feel I am being pushed into a mold, the more I feel like going in the opposite direction.” The Palestinian-born artist moved to London in 1975, and has been working to challenge the European art world’s understanding of non-Western perspectives ever since. Her installation works frequently take common domestic objects and reworks them to invoke humanitarian concerns. War, political discord, cultural identity, displacement and feminism all drive her urgent work.

Hatoum takes the familiar and makes it intimidating, lost, broken or out of place – a politically literate surrealism. Her work Grater Divide is, to all intents and purposes, a six foot cheese grater – but it is also a wall, a weapon, an instrument of fear.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

(Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

As one of the UK’s most exciting painters, everyone should be talking about Lynette Yiadom Boakye. And they are beginning to, particularly since 2013 when she was nominated for the Turner Prize and now her work is featured in Tate’s All Too Human exhibition. It is the subjects of the paintings by this London born artist that are the key to her extraordinary work. They are compelling, active, engaged, thoughtful – and none of them actually exist

She works fast, completing work within a day and never going back to a painting when it is done. Yiadom-Boakye paints portraits of black men and women who are fictional, have fictional histories – they hover in uncertain times, undescribed places. They are seemingly unburdened by politicisation, but are unmistakeably immediate.

Artimesia Gentileschi

( Universal History Archive/UIG/Rex)

Let’s go back in time now. If you thought there weren’t any woman artists back in the seventeenth century, you’d be wrong. Granted, there were very few, but one Artimesia Gentileschi could really paint. The daughter of a painter, Gentileschi’s talent was recognised early on by her father and she later became the first woman member of the Accademia di Arte del Disegno in Florence.

Working in the generation after Caravaggio, her works are hailed for their pertinent use of chiaroscuro (Caravaggio’s signature use of shadow) and urgent portrayals of women in biblical scenes, including an arresting, blood-spurting version of Judith Slaying Holofernes. As a young woman, she was raped by her father’s assistant and gave public testimony at a trial that saw the man convicted.

Berthe Morisot

(JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/GettyImages)

​Berthe Morisot is one of the greatest Impressionist painters – but you’re probably just as likely to know her as the subject of paintings by Edouard Manet, her brother-in-law. For many decades her talents were omitted from history book after history book.

An exceptional and progressive painter, she exhibited multiple times in the prestigious Salon de Paris, before going on to show in the groundbreaking inaugural Impressionist exhibition and many others with the group. Respected by her peers, critic Gustave Geoffrey even claimed in 1881 that “no one represents Impressionism with more refined talent or more authority than Morisot.”

Maya Deren

(Kobal/Rex)

Maya Deren was one of the most groundbreaking filmmakers of the mid-twentieth century avant garde – and thus one of the most important artists of an entire generation. The daughter of a psychologist, her experimental films explored Surrealist ideas of dreams and the uncanny as displayed in her best known film, Meshes of the Afternoon.

Often reading like streams of consciousness, they had innovatively structured narratives that defied conventions of time and physical space in film. Deren spoke out against Hollywood’s omnipotence in film, claiming studio film crippled the artistic potential of the medium, and that “I make my pictures for what Hollywood spends on lipstick.”

Hannah Hoch

(Will/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The collaged triumphs of Berlin’s Dada movement are often credited largely to Kurt Schwitters. His female associate Hannah Hoch is thus too frequently overlooked considering her crucial contributions to both the medium and the movement.

Hoch was a pioneer of photomontage, turning an early career in the fashion industry to her advantage, turning traditional media into whimsical Dadaist social and political satires, skewering the failed democracy of the Weimar Republic and challenging gender structures, mirroring the androgynous figures that were being increasingly celebrated in contemporary Germany.

10 paintings by women you have to see in London

Liubov Popova

(Rebecca Reid)

100 years ago in Russia, everything was changing. A lot of women were mobilised by the revolutionary spirit of the time, and Liubov Popova was one of them. In a time when Russian art was desperately seeking its own new world, Popova was at the forefront of just about every progressive movement going.

Initially a painter, she was a leading pioneer in Cubo-Futurism, a movement within the Russian avant garde that fused Picasso’s Cubism with the dynamic work of the Italian Futurists. She later became one of the five founding members of the influential Constructivist group who declared painting dead and extolled the virtues of more active, utilitarian art forms such as theatre design and typography.

Ana Mendieta

(The Estate of Ana Mendieta Collection, L.L.C. Courtesy Galerie Lelong & Co. and Alison Jacques Gallery)

Havana-born Ana Mendieta arrived in the US as a refugee in 1961. Her overtly feminist and often autobiographical works took the form of performance, film, photography and more. She tackled political injustice, cultural identity and sexual violence in her work, but is noted most for how she married these concerns with spirituality and the natural world.

Mendieta died after falling from the window of the New York apartment she shared with artist husband Carl Andre. Andre said that before her death they had argued over the fact that he was more “exposed to the public” than she was. Andre was tried for her murder and acquitted.