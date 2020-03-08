🔥International Women's Day: 10 women making a difference in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

While every day is a day to celebrate women, International Women’s Day is the perfect excuse to shine a spotlight on some exceptional females making a difference.

This year’s IWD theme is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights’ , with an aim to bring together people of every age, gender, race, country, ethnicity and religion to create true equality.

With this in mind, we have spoken to some exceptional Londoners (who just happen to be women) about the incredible work they are doing.

From changing the way we see the cycle of food, to creating natural pain relief tampons and teaching refugees the power of cycling, read on to find out more and how you can join their causes.

Sinead Browne, founder of Compliments of the House

(Sinead Browne)

When Sinead Browne was travelling through New Zealand in 2017, she discovered The Free Store in Wellington – the world’s first retail food waste redistributor, where 65 cafes, bakeries, restaurants and catering companies donate their surplus food each day which is then given to those in need. After volunteering there, Browne (with the permission of the Kiwi founders) brought the concept to the UK and, after quitting her job as a lawyer, founded Brixton-based Compliments of the House (COTH) in September 2018.

“We give people access to nutritious, delicious and ultimately expensive food that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford. I started by going around the business and asked them to take a leap of faith and get on board,” Browne says.

COTH is open Tuesday to Friday, 7pm to 9pm and the only criteria to receive the food is to be someone in need.

“The food goes to a mixed demographic,” Browne says. “They can be people on benefits, people who have just been released from prison, people who are rough sleepers, young mums with kids, young families, people struggling to make ends meets and people that Lambeth mental health services have referred to us.”

Browne adds that she wants to see COTH change how people see the cycle of food. “There’s enough prepared and cooked food out there, that’s both healthy and nutritious, to go to those who need it and who can’t cook it themselves. We’re talking about rough sleepers, those living in temporary accommodation who may not have kitchens.”

The end-goal is to have COTH spread across the UK – the second London outpost will be opening in Hackney in the foreseeable future and Browne is in talks with MPs in Penzance and Cornwall to start expanding. “It’s such an easy model that can be replicated, all you need is volunteers as there is always food.”

At the moment, Compliments of the House is self-funded by Browne, but this isn’t sustainable. To donate, visit justgiving.com/complimentsofthehouse and to find out more about volunteering, visit complimentsofthehouse.org

Valentina Milanova, founder of Daye

(Daye)

At just 25-years-old, Valentina Milanova is the CEO and founder of Daye – a tampon company tackling the gender pain gap. Bulgarian born and London-based, Milanova secured backing from venture firms, created her own factory to manufacture the tampons and has created a buzz with her CBD tampons – the natural cramp-relieving game changer in the menstrual world.

CBD tampons, it turns out, was a hard sell to rooms that were 97 per cent men. “No one ever saw me as a competitor, no one ever took me seriously,” Milanova says. But Milanova knew she was onto something great, both of the tampons – the CBD version and the ‘naked’ version that Daye produces – are sustainable and prevent fibre loss.

Originally, Milanova wanted to outsource the tampon manufacturing to a company that shared Daye’s values, but when she discovered most tampons are made from the same type of machine, Daye decided to set up shop in SE1, Bermondsey. Here, the production staff work alongside the office staff. “It was important for us to have our production space and working space in one, so production would never be this place where stuff happens far away.”

In the production team, Milanova says they only hire women over 50, many who come from a background of crime or abuse. “We’ve created this training and progression programme so they can learn, grow and progress through the company the more time they spend with us.”

Milanova wants to re-mobilise the tampon industry – the next step will be creating their own machine and providing them to communities in India and countries across Africa where they can use these machines to create their own ventures and their own sanitary products on the ground.

She adds: “When you look at trade versus aid, it’s so much more helpful to give people the tools to be able to create.”

To find out more about Daye, visit yourdaye.com

Nour Jarrouj, manages The Bike Project’s Pedal Power programme

(Gabriel Hutchinson)

During the Syrian war, Nour Jarrouj was part of Yalla Let’s Bike – a programme that taught women how to cycle as a quick, cost-efficient way to get around. Jarrouj explains: “Yalla Let’s Bike was part of what we considered a gender revolution, created out of a need to break gender stereotypes and social barriers of women riding bikes, but it was also born out of necessity. During the Syrian war, there were multiple factors we had to contend with: a fuel crisis, the high cost of commuting, traffic jams due to destruction of infrastructure.

“Syrian women in particular, are often raised – as I know myself – to abide by societal rules. In one year of Yalla Let’s Bike, we went from four female university students to over 1200 women cycling in Damascus, touted to be one of the most dangerous cities in the world. We had women cycling in shorts and in Hijab. Cycling united us all. For my part, seeing Syrian women break free from these social constraints is something I will never forget.”

Jarrouj moved to the UK when she was awarded a Civil Leaders’ scholarship to study a masters in violence, conflict and development. “I wanted to understand not only the causes and results of war, but how to help rebuild war-torn societies and help the people most affected by conflict.”

Empowering women, Jarrouj says, is and always will be her main focus in life. So when she discovered The Bike Project, a UK-based programme that helps refugees and asylum seekers access bikes as a form of low cost sustainable transport, she knew she had to be involved. “We refurbish donated bikes and provide them to refugees living across the UK. Refugees and asylum seekers are only given £5.29 to live on per day, and of course travel can sometimes cost as much as that! This way they can focus on accessing food and necessities, such as clothes instead, and use their bikes for travel.”

The Bike Project also links refugees to partnering voluntary programmes for development. “In addition, we run Pedal Power, our women only cycling course, with female instructors. We have trained many refugee women to become bike mechanics, by empowering these women and providing them with the tools and the knowledge they need.”

Support for The Bike Project is always welcome, you can donate a bike at one of its London drop offs, donate much-needed funds or buddy up with a refugee to cycle around your area.

For more information on The Bike Project and to sign up to The Prudential RideLondon 46 on August 16 visit thebikeproject.co.uk/ridelondon-2020

Liz Wilson, founder of Ma Baker

(Liz Wilson)

Five years ago, Liz Wilson found herself at a crossroads. “I was suddenly single with three kids and in a new home. I was teaching in a primary school but I really wanted to be doing something with food. On a whim, I took a bread class.”

It was love at first knead. “It was magical. I love the look of flour, the way it can sit in a mountain. I love the simplicity of bread. The physicality of kneading four ingredients until it becomes soft, smooth and warm under your hands. I was hooked.”

Ma Baker was born, and now Wilson bakes, sells and delivers nearly 100 loaves of bread per day and teaches three to four classes per week. Wilson was even awarded Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year at the Hammersmith and Fulham Business Awards last year, and this is where she met the Borough’s Dementia Action Alliance group who were looking for activities to help people with early onset dementia.

“Bread was a perfect match,” Wilson explains, which is how her ‘baking a difference’ class for dementia patients began. “The classes run for about two hours, either in care home or community settings and are open to people with dementia and their carers. After a cup of tea and introductions, we shape and decorate some pre made dough and pop it into the oven to bake. We then have some fun with yeast, showing how it works with balloons and then make some dough which everyone has a chance to mix and knead.”

The response, Wilson says, has been ‘incredibly positive’. “Those with dementia found their bread memories awakened as they kneaded the dough. The carers had a couple of hours respite and time to talk, as well as learn how to make good bread when they are at home.”

Baking a difference runs for the next three months, to find out more visit mabaker.london

Jess Thompson, founder of Migrateful

(Migrateful)

A discussion with a group of refugee women in 2017 sparked something in Jess Thompson. These women, who were over-qualified, were unemployed due to restrictions, language barriers and unrecognised qualifications in the UK. This led to Migrateful – the refugee-led cooking classes helping migrants find their feet.

“In one particular session all of them said that they would love to teach the group how to cook their native cuisine and that was when I realised that other people in the UK would also want to learn, while also being a great way to get refugees into employment, meeting people, practising English,” Thompson says.

In 2016 Thompson completed a 10-month Year Here Fellowship, which helped her to incubate the idea and the classes grew organically from there, before receiving some help from the UnLtd team last year who helped her think through the best strategy for growth.

“Some of the people Migrateful helps have been with us for two years and it’s amazing to see how different they are now compared to the person they were at the beginning,” Thompson continues. “They’ve grown so much in confidence. One of the things we measure is this ladder representing how they feel about themselves. At the top of the ladder there are people that have good education, and at the bottom – those who have no connections to a social capital.

“When they started, all of our chefs were unemployed, had no friends and very much felt at the bottom of society. Now, after teaching the cookery classes where they’re the leader and everyone is there to celebrate their talent, their story, their culture, this really has changed how they feel about themselves. They say that they feel very welcome in the country for the first time and they feel hopeful about their future. That’s quite amazing to hear from them.”

Migrateful now runs 15 classes a week, with the Middle Eastern, Syrian, Iranian and Lebanese classes being the most popular.

To find out more about Migrateful and to book a class, visit migrateful.org

Nadia Jonah, founder of Kinde

(Kinde)

“As a campus assault survivor, I went through a period of severe depression and subsequent isolation while at university,” says Nadia Jonah, founder of the mental health-focussed social media app Kinde.

“So often when we’re going through mental health lows like depression we close ourselves off. I was isolating myself and having emotional outbursts before I found a community where I could talk about what I was going through. If it weren’t for that experience, I don’t know that I would’ve had the courage and self-confidence to focus on my recovery.”

Founding Kinde, and creating the same community-type feel online, was a no-brainer. The way Kinde works is the users can (anonymously or not) share their experiences and talk through their problems together. The app also includes a newsfeed of mental health articles and support from leading mental health experts.

Jonah adds: “Kinde is built around the idea that the best way to recover from mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety is to talk about your problems with others who suffer from similar issues as well as mental health experts.”

Prior to Kinde, Jonah had worked at LinkedIn and spent five years managing her own social media marketing agency. “I’ve always felt more could be done to use social media for good. Our long-term goal is for Kinde to become the go-to social network for talking about mental health and finding meaningful support both IRL and online.”

To find out more about Kinde, visit wearekinde.com

Sophie Epstone, founder and CEO of Trekstock

(Trekstock)

When a friend of Sophie Epstone was diagnosed with cancer in his early 20s, it was apparent that his needs weren’t being met. “I felt so strongly that something needed to be done so I trekked to Everest Base Camp and started on a mission to raise funds and awareness, to highlight the need for age appropriate cancer support for young adults,” Epstone says.

In 2009, Epstone launched Trekstock – a charity to support young adults with cancer – at Downing Street with Mark Ronson as patron. “What followed was a snowball effect; with huge support from the fashion and music industry including Ambassadors Harry Styles and Liam Payne joining Trekstock, but most of all, I was being inundated by young adults all across the UK who needed support.”

In the decade since, Trekstock has grown to seven team members, supporting young adults in their 20s and 30s across the UK from the point of their cancer diagnosis through to post-treatment. Epstone says that most young people living with cancer want to hear about Trekstock as soon as they are diagnosed – but they can only do this with the support of the public.

“With 34 young adults diagnosed every single day in the UK, we’re striving to be there for each and every one of them, helping them to thrive through the visible and invisible imprints that cancer brings, that don’t stop when their treatment ends,” Epstone says.

Trekstock recently launched a new series of London-based panel discussions called ‘Lifting the Lid’. Epstone says: “The inspiration for the series came from topics raised by young adults in Trekstock’s community. How are you meant to date normally if you go into the menopause at 30? Am I the only one who has been ghosted by their best friend? I know I should be exercising, but what if I hurt myself? – these are all such important topics but are often seen as taboos and not talked about with healthcare professionals.”

Lifting the Lid runs from now until June at Samsung KX at Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross – they’re all free and open to all trekstock.com/lifting-the-lid

Rosie Cook, founder and CEO of Deakin and Blue

(Rosie Cook)

When Rosie Cook discovered that half a million women in the UK have given up swimming due to body confidence issues, she knew she needed to change something. “I set up Deakin and Blue after struggling to find a swimsuit and learning that 50 per cent of mums don’t take their child to learn to swim due to body image concerns,” Cook explains.

Deakin and Blue is an East London-based, size-inclusive swimwear brand. Each piece is sustainably made from ocean waste fibres, chlorine-resistant and has the support level of a sports bra.

Cook, a former strategy consultant, says: “From the very beginning we wanted to ensure that whatever your shape or size you could feel amazing in your swimwear. So from the outset we designed for three different body shapes and thought extensively about the ‘pain points’ that women told us they had with swimwear – not enough bust support, not long enough in the body and too high cut on the leg.

“This thinking has underpinned everything we do – from our choice of fabrics to the models we use and the way we talk about women’s bodies – we’d never sell anything called an ‘extra large’. We believe that empowering a woman to feel good in her swimwear starts with the product design but enters every other part of the way we operate too.”

Since launching in 2017, Deakin and Blue has seen 3,000 global customers and pieces have been worn by the likes of Myleene Klass, Gemma Atkinson and Bryony Gordon. While the sizing currently goes up to a UK 20 and cup size HH, this is ever-expanding and the end goal is to be the go-to for swimwear confidence.

Cook adds: “Whether you’re swimming weekly for exercise or simply looking for a piece that stays in place as you get out of the pool on holiday, we want to be the first choice of women who want to combine style, substance and sustainability in a swimsuit or bikini that will last season after season, swim after swim.”

To find out more about Deakin and Blue, visit deakinandblue.com

Alice Churchward and Claire Isherwood, founder and creative director of The Real Al Company

(The Real Al Company)

Alice Churchward (pictured above, left) was 25 when she found herself stuck in a career rut and looking for a new challenge. When an opportunity to do work experience in a Shropshire brewery came up, she knew she had to take it. After a few months of various jobs around the brewery, she decided to begin her own brewery distribution brand, The Real Al Company.

“In the early days before my partner Claire (pictured above, right) joined me as a Director, I was covering all aspects of the business myself, from bookkeeping to deliveries to sales and supplier orders. The physical demands on my body were tough and the frequent long days started to really take their toll on my mental health. There were times when I would sit in traffic at 6pm with four deliveries still to complete and just scream then cry,” Churchward says.

One thing that kept Churchward going was how diverse and accepting the brewery industry is. “It is so incredibly rare that I am singled out due to my gender. If anything, it has only served to propel me further and faster forward than many of my male counterparts because it was quite unique to see a woman turn up in a delivery vehicle throwing heavy goods around without assistance.”

Before Isherwood came on board five years ago, The Real Al Company was predominantly a craft cider and beer distribution business. After creating their small batch cider and beer, the pair opened their colour taproom, TRAP, in Walthamstow.

Isherwood says: “We want to turn people’s heads in the cider and design world. Rather than the ideology of what cider means to a lot of people, which is drinking it bone dry at a scarecrow festival back in the 90’s, we’re encouraging them to buy into a lifestyle.

“We have plans to open more on trade spaces in London, with a strong focus on small food plates, organic wine and, of course, a stretch of craft cider taps. Expanding the distribution further afield within the UK and Europe is important to us and potentially one day to have a cidery of our own.”

To find out more about The Real Al Company, visit therealalcompany.co.uk